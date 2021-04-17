The westbound lanes on Melvin Evans Highway from the west airport intersection to the estate William’s Delight intersection on St. Croix will remain closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting this weekend due to road work, the Public Works Department announced Friday. The work is slated to wrap up Wednesday.
The closure will allow the contractor to finish milling and paving the lanes in the area, the news release said. This is the fifth segment of a six-phase project.
Public Works is asking the public to avoid these areas and use alternate routes as much as possible.