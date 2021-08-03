Starting this week, motorists may experience delays when traveling through the Gallows Bay area on St. Croix, according to a Public Works Department press release.
Construction work has commenced on Route 753, leading toward the Gallows Bay port, and the Mount Welcome traffic signal at Route 66. Construction will continue through December.
During construction, the roadway will be a one-way street and only allow for northbound traffic, toward the Gallows Bay ferry dock. Motorists may also be directed toward alternate routes.
“It’s been a road that has been in disrepair for a number of years,” Jomo McClean, Federal Highway Program manager for Public Works, said in a press release.
The scope of work also includes sidewalks and drainage improvements. Concrete pavement reconstruction will be done by Eleven Construction.