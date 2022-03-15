The V.I. Public Works Department announced it will begin work on 34 road projects with the help of $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
There are 17 projects in each district, and the department indicated it will also rely on input from residents via a citizen complaint portal on its website where they can point out streets needing repairs at the press of a button.
The complaint portal is accessible at https://dpw.vi.gov/ and residents can report common issues regarding public parking lots, stoplights, traffic signs, pavement markings, road repairs, cleaning of swales and guts, road excavation and cemeteries.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package designed to facilitate the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and is part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan the release states.
“This ARPA allocation really showcases the administration’s commitment to improving the quality of our roads, highways, and drainage infrastructure across the territory. Especially as we are in the midst of our disaster recovery efforts,” Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel said in the release.
Of the total 34 projects selected for repairs some have been selected for road resurfacing: areas like Queen Mary Highway on St. Croix, Centerline Road on St. John, and the Contant neighborhood roads on St. Thomas.
According to the release, the first project began on St. Croix with road milling starting at Basin Triangle to Times Square and then continuing from Bassin Triangle to Pueblo Supermarket.
“Our residents have already started to see and feel these improvements and we’re encouraged that the rubber is hitting the road,” Gabriel said.
A list of all road projects intended to be completed using funding derived from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is as follows:
St. Croix District
• King Street Road Repairs, Bassin Triangle signal light to Times Square in the vicinity of Thomas Bakery
• Northside Road (Route 75) Repairs from Pueblo signal light to Basin Triangle
• Northside road repairs from Five Corners signal light to Pueblo/Golden Rock signal light
• East End road repairs from the Buccaneer Hotel to Cheeseburger in Paradise Restaurant
• East End road repairs from the Cheeseburger in Paradise to Cheney Bay Hotel
• East End road from Cheney Bay to Coakley Bay Condominium
• East end road from South Shore road from Grassy Point to water crossing at Union and Mt. Washington
• Phase 2 — Union and Mt. Washington Road
• Phase 2— Work and Rest Road
• Phase 4 — Herman Hill Road
• Phase 2— Campo Rico Road
• Phase 2— Upper Love Road
• Peter’s Rest Residential Road
• Estate Richmond road repairs in the vicinity of Property and Procurement
• Queen Mary Highway from UVI to Central High School
• Paradise Intersection
• Phase 3 — Estate St. George’s Road
St. Thomas/St. John District
• Centerline Road on St. John
• Mandahl Road
• Hull Bay
• Estate Pearl
• Altona Adams Drive, the Roy Lester Schneider intersection
• Palm Straede
• Hidden Valley – Upper Road
• Hidden Valley – Lower Road
• Donoe Road – Top
• Donoe Road – Bottom
• Savan Gut
• Neltjeberg
• Anna’s Fancy (Mahogany Estate)
• Phase 1/2— New Tutu (Monster Hill)
• Phase 1/2 — Contant
• Nicholas Friday Memorial Drive