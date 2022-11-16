The Public Works Department announced Tuesday that candidates with political signs on either public or private property must be removed by early December of face a fine.
According to a released statement, the signage includes the posts or frames on which they were placed — all of whichmust be removed by Dec. 6.
The department “understood the need for candidates to reach voters through roadside signage, however, with elections over, all political signs — on public or private property — must be removed from roadsides,” the release stated.
If the signs are not removed by Dec. 6, Pubilc Works will remove them for a $150 fee, per sign.
“The sign owner will be unable to retrieve said signs unless payment is made in full. If signs are not collected within 30 days after removal, they will be discarded. Future permitting will be impacted for violators,” the release stated.
According to the statement, it’s the responsibility of each candidate or campaign organization to comply with the department’s rules regarding removal of any signs on the roadside.
Residents who come across political signs after Dec. 6 can take a photo and email it to: notices@dailynews.vi.