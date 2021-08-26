The V.I. Public Works Department sought to dispel rumors swirling through the community Wednesday that an “active shooter” was at the department’s Anna’s Hope Complex on St. Croix.
Rumors spread after V.I. Police picked up an individual with a pellet gun, according to a statement released by Public Works communications specialist Renée Exius.
The officer advised public works personnel that the suspect was hunting birds in the area and the building was checked and secured by police, according to the statement. “No employees or customers were harmed.”
“The safety and security of our employees and customers is of critical importance to us at DPW,” Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel said.
According to the statement, the department was not on lockdown, and officers arrived within minutes.
“I am appealing to the community that during situations like this, please first reach out to the Department for confirmation first as there are unintended, negative consequences when inaccurate information is publicly shared,” Gabriel said.