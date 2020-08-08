The U.S. Department of Transportation has allocated $4.1 million for the V.I. Public Works Department and VITRAN to respond to COVID-19, according to a Public Works news release.
The funding can be used to purchase protective equipment for staff, to pay administrative leave, to test for COVID-19, as well as for the sanitization of buses, bus shelters, transfer stations and depots, the news release said.
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was signed into law March 27 and contains $25 billion for transit agencies throughout the United States to fund operating costs and lost revenue.