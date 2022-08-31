ST. JOHN — Coral Bay residents gathered on the waterfront at Miss Lucy’s Saturday evening for a town hall meeting, hosted by the Coral Bay Community Council, with top Public Works employees. Commissioner Derek Gabriel and Highway Program Manager Jomo McClean provided updates on various road projects and took questions from residents.
Restoration and repairs to several segments of Centerline Road, including a major project in Carolina that involves the construction of a retaining wall and has the road down to one lane, are ongoing. Some sections may seem incomplete due to missing guardrails, whose delivery has been delayed due to supply chain issues being faced around the world.
American Rescue Plan Act funds have allowed Public Works to complement federally-funded projects with local funds, said Gabriel.
He added that if it seems that road work has slowed down, it’s because the department is in the process of renewing contracts.
Renovations to the department’s EOC building, which it shares with VITEMA in Estate Susannaberg, have been completed, and a small ribbon cutting ceremony is expected soon. Design for renovations to the VITRAN building are 90% complete, and that project is expected to go to Property & Procurement by year’s end , and design for renovations to the department’s heavy equipment building are ongoing.
“We want to make sure we can address any issues St. John has within a matter of hours,” Gabriel said of his department’s efforts to station heavy machinery, including a new street sweeper, on the island.
In the meantime, Public Works crews are working on typical hurricane season tasks like clearing guts, swales and culverts to prepare them to accept large amounts of storm-water.
Information coming out of a hydrologic and hydraulic study, sponsored by Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds secured by CBCC, will help Public Works secure funding to address drainage issues in Coral Bay, Gabriel said. The study, being conducted by Watershed Consulting Associates LLC, is ongoing and is expected to continue until December.
Drones will fly over study areas in the coming months, according to Sharon Coldren, executive director of the Coral Bay Community Council, who shared that the drone flights will be announced ahead of time.
“By the end of the year, we’ll have this data set we’ve been wanting for years in terms of being able to manage drainage in Coral Bay safely,” she said.
McLean told the group gathered at the meeting that there’s no timeline yet for a complete rebuild of Centerline Road, but Federal Transit Administration funds will partially fund the project due to VITRAN’s use of the road as the primary route between Cruz Bay and Coral Bay.
He said that one area that plagues motorists during times of heavy rain, the intersection by the Cruz Bay tennis courts, may finally get the attention it needs.
“We have a FEMA Hazard Mitigation project that went out for solicitation but we had to retract it because we modified the scope,” he said. “We just got approval from FEMA last month for the new approved scope. That solicitation has gone out to Property & Procurement to solicit for designs to alleviate the flooding issue. The design is supposed to take about eight months, and construction is supposed to be completed two years after that.”
Gabriel shared a recent “significant win”— a $5.1 million grant to add a new ferry to the Cruz Bay-Red Hook route. The Request for Proposal is expected to go out by the end of this year for the acquisition of a 100-foot vessel that can accommodate up to 300 passengers.
Gabriel also asked for the community’s help with a challenge the department often faces —damage to roadways caused by construction equipment or concrete truck spills.
“We have no enforcement officers,” he said. “If you see this happening, call 911. They’re very good at taking the information and getting it to us. We do have the ability, through legislation, to fine residents and make them responsible for the repairs. It’s not until people feel the economic impact that they’ll realize you have to take precautionary steps to maintain our roadways.”
He added “Just get a picture of the license plate and call it into 911. It’s plaguing our department.”
“As soon as we do paving or striping, along comes somebody doing construction who doesn’t have the simple human decency to clean up after themselves, something we all learned in preschool,” he said.
Gabriel concluded his presentation by urging residents to take hurricane season seriously, and to visit the department’s website for updates on projects.