St. John

Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel addresses audience members at Saturday’s town hall meeting at Miss Lucy’s in Coral Bay, St. John.

 Daily News photo by ANDREA MILAM

ST. JOHN — Coral Bay residents gathered on the waterfront at Miss Lucy’s Saturday evening for a town hall meeting, hosted by the Coral Bay Community Council, with top Public Works employees. Commissioner Derek Gabriel and Highway Program Manager Jomo McClean provided updates on various road projects and took questions from residents.

Restoration and repairs to several segments of Centerline Road, including a major project in Carolina that involves the construction of a retaining wall and has the road down to one lane, are ongoing. Some sections may seem incomplete due to missing guardrails, whose delivery has been delayed due to supply chain issues being faced around the world.