The V.I. Public Works Department announced it has secured the remaining $1.7 million in grant funding to purchase a 100-ft. ferry for the St. Thomas-St. John route.

Public Works was among 12 state agencies chosen as grant winners, for the Federal Transit Administration’s 2022 Passenger Ferry Grant Program. Last year, the department received $5.1 million to begin the process for the purchase, but was short the full amount.