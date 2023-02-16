The V.I. Public Works Department announced it has secured the remaining $1.7 million in grant funding to purchase a 100-ft. ferry for the St. Thomas-St. John route.
Public Works was among 12 state agencies chosen as grant winners, for the Federal Transit Administration’s 2022 Passenger Ferry Grant Program. Last year, the department received $5.1 million to begin the process for the purchase, but was short the full amount.
According to Public Works Transportation Planner Andrew Ray, the value of the ferry vessel is $6.8 million.
“The funding source (the FTA grant) typically does not go above $5 million for a single award,” Ray said. “We received 5.1 million from the fiscal year 2021 round of the competitive grant. We applied again in fiscal year 2022 to see if we could get the remainder needed to fully fund it and we were successful in getting an additional 1.7 million.”
The Passenger Ferry Grant Program provides competitive funding for projects that support passenger ferry systems in urbanized areas. Funds are awarded based on infrastructure needs and benefit to riders.
Public Works currently owns two VITRAN branded vessels, which are certified by the U.S. Coast Guard and can hold up to 204 passengers each, including crew. With a new vessel, time constraints can immediately be cut down, and accommodate maintenance in the event a vessel must undergo repairs.
Public Works has plans to acquire a vessel for the St. Croix-St. Thomas route in the future.