The owner and former operations manager of Pueblo Supermarkets have been ordered to pay $240,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to 33 workers who were denied overtime pay, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Labor.
“When employers like Pueblo Supermarkets ignore the law, they deny workers the hard-earned wages they need to support their families. Employers who wrongly believe they can disregard the law ignore the reality that they will face significant consequences when their illegal actions are discovered,” according to a statement from Wage and Hour Division District Director Jose Vazquez-Fernandez.
“Grocery industry workers are among the lowest paid in the Virgin Islands and across the U.S. The U.S. Department of Labor remains committed to making sure these valuable and vulnerable workers receive the wages they earn,” Vazquez-Fernandez added.
The department’s Wage and Hour Division conducted an investigation into unfair labor practices by World Fresh Market LLC — operating as Pueblo Supermarkets in St. Thomas and St. Croix — and Labor Department attorneys filed a civil complaint in 2021.
The company “purposely and actively misclassified many of their hourly employees as ‘salaried’ in a bid to flaunt the FLSA and to avoid paying them overtime premiums for long hours worked and as required by law,” according to the complaint.
“Defendants purport to characterize these misclassifications to employees as ‘promotions,’ when in reality employees continue performing working substantially the same duties as they did as hourly employees, with little or no managerial responsibilities, for 72 hours per week or more without any overtime premiums,” according to the complaint.
The company had been engaging in the practice since at least May 14, 2017, and defendants “have repeatedly violated the law the FLSA by failing to pay dozens of employees including security guards, maintenance workers, receiving workers, and janitors, the required overtime premiums. In furtherance of their scheme, Defendants failed to maintain adequate and accurate records of hours worked,” the complaint added.
In order to settle the complaint, owner Ahmad Alkhatib and former operations manager Steven Bockino agreed to pay the affected employees $120,000 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages under a consent judgment signed March 22 by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy.
The judgment also requires the employers to comply with federal minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping requirements as well as not take any retaliatory action against any employee.
The Wage and Hour Division had previously found in 2010 that the supermarket company’s pay practices violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, and “the employer agreed to correct its practices and abide by the law,” according to the Labor Department statement.
But another recent investigation identified more violations, and found that the company improperly characterized employees as “managers” and “paid them flat rates, without the required premium for overtime hours worked,” according to the statement.
The Fair Labor Standards Act, “requires that most employees in the U.S. be paid at least the federal minimum wage for all hours worked and overtime pay at not less than time and one-half the required rate of pay for all hours worked over 40 in a workweek.”
The investigation also found that the company failed to maintain required and accurate payroll records, and “permitted at least one employee to work off the clock, causing overtime violations,” according to the Labor Department.
“In addition to requiring payment of back wages and damages, the court enforced the department’s assessment of $10,000 in civil money penalties for the willful nature of Pueblo Supermarkets’ latest violations,” the statement added.
“The U.S. Department of Labor will use all available enforcement tools at its disposal, including litigation, when employers wrongly characterize employees as ‘managers’ and fail to pay them overtime as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act,” Regional Solicitor of Labor Jeffrey S. Rogoff said in a statement. “The resolution of this case shows grocers and other employers that not complying with federal wage law can lead to legal action with costly consequences.”
The division’s Caribbean District Office in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, conducted the investigation. Senior Trial attorney David J. Rutenberg of the department’s Office of the Solicitor in New York litigated the case.
Learn more about the Wage and Hour Division, including a search tool to use if you think you may be owed back wages collected by the division. Employers and workers can call the division confidentially with questions regardless of where they are from. The department can speak with callers confidentially in more than 200 languages through the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-487-9243.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.