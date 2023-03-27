The owner and former operations manager of Pueblo Supermarkets have been ordered to pay $240,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to 33 workers who were denied overtime pay, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Labor.

“When employers like Pueblo Supermarkets ignore the law, they deny workers the hard-earned wages they need to support their families. Employers who wrongly believe they can disregard the law ignore the reality that they will face significant consequences when their illegal actions are discovered,” according to a statement from Wage and Hour Division District Director Jose Vazquez-Fernandez.

