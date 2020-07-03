The president of a Puerto Rico-based engineering company has been sentenced for procurement fraud and kickbacks related to federal courthouse repairs on St. Croix, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Court documents indicate that from June 2011 through June 2015, Reinaldo Cruz Taura, president of Puerto Rico-based RCT Mechanical Engineering, paid over $1.2 million in kickbacks to a senior project manager for the prime contractor on the federal building and courthouse in St. Croix and on Coast Guard facilities in Puerto Rico, according to the release.