ST. CROIX — The Crucian Christmas Festival Village was a soca music lover’s dream Wednesday night as a dozen entertainers took to the stage to compete for coveted Soca Monarch titles in the segments Groovy or Jumpy.
While some contestants competed in one segment, others like Dennis “Pumpa” Liburd took part in both.
At the end of the four-hour show, which began after 9 p.m. , Liburd was named the winner of the Groovy segment and place third in the Jumpy segment.
In the Groovy competition, Darnell “Blackest” Phillip placed second and Karen “Lay Mac” McIntosh, a former Calypso Monarch placed third with “We Limin.” McIntosh, accompanied by dancers, took to the the stage in a two-piece, skin-baring ensemble in limegreen with knee high boots. Many in the crowd had donned “lime green” as McIntosh had encouraged supporters that “lime gree is the color to wear at the Village on Jan. 4.”
In the Jumpy segment, Horrace “BugZ” Matthew Jr. was announced as the winner, with Ramon “Ramon G” George placing second.
All of the competitors were accompanied by Band Enhance. Winners in each category received cash prizes of $10,000, $3,000 and $1,500 for first, second and third place, respectively.