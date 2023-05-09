The annual queen conch fishing season will close on June 1 territorywide, and conch harvesting will remain prohibited through Oct. 31, according to a news release from Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol.
The seasonal closure is effective in both the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John districts, as established by a 2008 regulation.
“Harvesting of queen conch is prohibited from June 1, 2023, through October 31, 2023. Possession of queen conch is prohibited from June 15, 2023, through October 31, 2023,” according to the news release.
Seasonal harvest closures help fish populations reproduce and recover, and allow the fishery to remain sustainable.
“The conch season will reopen on November 1, 2023, and will remain open until midnight, May 31, 2024, or until the 50,000 lbs. quota per district is reached, whichever comes first,” according to the news release.
Oriol also reminded the public that harvesting and possession of mutton and lane snapper are prohibited territorywide from April 1 to June 30.
“The Commissioner asks for everyone’s cooperation to protect Virgin Islands resources for the present and future benefit of the people of the Virgin Islands,” according to the news release.
For more information about queen conch or other fishing regulations, contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife at 340-773-1082 in St. Croix and 340-775-6762 in St. Thomas or the Division of Environmental Enforcement at 340-773-5774 in St. Croix and 340-774-3320 in St. Thomas.
