The annual queen conch fishing season will close on June 1 territorywide, and conch harvesting will remain prohibited through Oct. 31, according to a news release from Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol.

The seasonal closure is effective in both the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John districts, as established by a 2008 regulation.

