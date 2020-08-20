The eldest of 12 residents of the Queen Louise Home for the Aged being treated at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas has died.
According to a news release from the V.I. Human Services Department, the 101-year-old woman died Tuesday. While she tested positive for COVID-19, her cause of death is still being evaluated and protected under HIPAA laws, according to Human Services.
“She was full of personality and spunk,” said Dr. Luis Amaro, interim chief executive officer at Schneider Hospital, who had cared for the woman for many years.
“She was a wonderful resident of the home who was a joy to take care of,” he said.
Of the 11 other residents who tested positive, 10 are in good health and one is “being closely watched,” according to Human Services. Residents who initially tested negative were placed in a non-congregate care setting while the Queen Louise Home was sanitized.
Last week, it was reported that more than half of the facility’s 17 elderly residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Schneider Hospital agreed to accept the 12 critically ill residents during an emergency meeting over the weekend with officials from Human Services, the V.I. Health Department, Government House and hospital officials.
“We became aware of the situation at the Queen Louise Home for the Aged and saw it as our duty to bring those patients to our facility, where we are more equipped and have the experience to care for them,” Amaro said.
Dr. Cecilia Penn, chief medical officer at Schneider Hospital, stated that older people and those with chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease and respiratory illness are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
“Both groups are heavily represented among our nursing home populations in the territory,” she said in the release. “The immediate focus for us will be to successfully treat these patients while keeping the hospital environment free of the coronavirus so that we can also continue caring for other patients whose conditions are unrelated to the pandemic.”
The recent surge of infections on St. Thomas — now more than 170 active cases — is poised to threaten Schneider Hospital’s capacity and resources, as well as the safety of other patients and staff. Hospital officials, however, say they have been preparing for a surge for several months by conducting training, ramping up supplies, and expanding available beds and treatment capabilities.
“The recent spike in community spread is a reminder that we are not yet out of the woods,” Amaro said. “Protect yourselves and others from the spread of the virus by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and V.I. Department of Health. Wear your mask, wash your hands often and practice safe social distancing.”
This week, it was reported that seven people were being treated at Schneider Hospital, including three individuals on ventilators, while Luis Hospital on St. Croix was treating one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.