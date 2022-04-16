R. City, with roots in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Trinidad’s Patrice Roberts are among the top acts headlining this weekend’s Virgin Gorda Easter Festival that officially kicks off today with a Cultural Food Fair along Lee Road.
The fair, which starts at 10 a.m., features nine vendors who will have popular Virgin Islands traditional dishes, drinks, and desserts. There will also be entertainment by Razor Bladez, DJ Miggz, DJ Fatz and DJ Manly, according to a press release Friday night from Dirk Walters, chairman of the Virgin Islands Festivals & Fairs Committee.
This year marks the 53rd annual celebration of the festival, which had not been held since 2019 and prior to the global pandemic.
“Patrons are in for a treat with a fun-filled weekend,” Walters said, adding that the committee encourages everyone to come out and support the activities.
The Raul “Jougo” Sprauve Easter Festiville or Festival Village, is expected to be crowded later tonight with entertainers taking the stage beginning at 7 p.m. The list includes R. City, Leon & the Hot Shots, Dink Dawg, Hardcore Band and VIBE. There will be entry fees charged tonight and on Sunday. Costs vary between $25 and $30 for adults on those days, and $10 for children under 12.
On Sunday, the Easter Hat Parade, named for the late premier, Hon. Ralph T. O’Neal, kicks off at 10 a.m. at Dixie’s restaurant along Lee Road to Walters Recreation Park. The deadline for registration was Friday.
The village reopens at 7 p.m. with Pure Mas Band, It’s a Secret Band, Extreme Band and Trinidad’s soca queen Patrice Roberts & the A-Team Band.
The 2022 Easter Festiville ends on Monday with entertainment from ABM and UpTop Band. Village entry is free.
Walters said there will not be the customary parade on Monday, which is also Easter Monday.
“Due to various factors, unfortunately, there won’t be a parade this year,” Walters said.