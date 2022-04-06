ST. CROIX — With the spate of violence territorywide and the loss of loved ones affecting generations of families and friends, a community organization is again rallying to end violence while providing a forum for healing to those who grieve.
Marilyn Hodge lost her son Jaheal Gomez to gun violence on Jan. 5, 1999. He was 21 when he was fatally wounded in the Ralph De Chabert housing community. In 2014, she made the brave move to share her emotional journey of grief and loss with the community in hopes of giving strength to others.
Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, and now in its 7th year, Hodge and the Make a Move Committee is spearheading “Our Loved Ones are Alive in Our Hearts” march.
The march begins on Strand Street near the Frederiksted Fish Market shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. It will traverse the waterfront to Buddhoe Park where the rally will kick off.
Hodge, known in the community at Sister Ihesha, said the healing needs are still the same today as when she first organized the event. She said at the time of her son’s death, and the years to follow, she was overwhelmed by grief and loss and suffered in silence. As the years passed, and she attended funeral services of other slain young men in the community, she felt the urge to mobilize.
“Nothing has changed, mothers are still out here suffering in silence, grieving alone and not realizing that we are all in this together,” she said. “I am glad that I created this outlet and year after year, when I hug these family members, we share strength from each other because it is not an easy road to lose someone like that.”
Hodge said the message has to be loud and clear that the violence must stop. “We can’t sit back and watch this cycle of killings. The loved ones who are left behind are the ones who really feel the pain,” she said. “I want and I hope that one day these guys who are doing the killings will see us and see our pain and realize that enough is enough. I want them to put down their guns man, and learn to love each other.”
Sunday’s event will include the ceremonial blowing of the conch shell, beating of drums, singing, poems, dancing and tributes to loved ones, according to Hodge. The most moving portion of the ceremony, however, has always been the unveiling of a collage that features the 8.5 x 11 inch photos of faces of the murder victims.
“This is usually the hardest part because these loved ones left behind only have picture left and on that they we remember them and their significance,” Hodge said. “When I started doing this we had up 33 pictures and now its over 100, and I don’t use pictures from social media or obituaries, these are pictures from families who contacted me directly and asked to be a part of this.”
Anyone who has lost a loved one and want them to be a part of the ceremony and the collage can contact Hodge at 340-626-5329 by noon on Friday so that she can prepare the photos for the collage. Participants in the march and rally are encouraged to wear T-shirts, bring posters, banners or anything else in honor of their loved one.
Renholdt “Rookie” Jackson will serve as master of ceremonies and speakers will include Pastor John Briscoe, radio personality and community activist Mario Moorhead along with Olivere Wade and Norbin Felix, who both lost sons to gun violence in recent years.