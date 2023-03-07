TORTOLA— British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin said he has forwarded two audit reports on government contracts to the Attorney General’s Office for possible criminal probe and asset recovery.
The audits, conducted by the Auditor General Office, were on government contracts with EZ Shipping relative to the provision of radar barges for $2.1 million and another with Claude Skelton Cline, worth $365,000. Both contracts were executed during the administration led by Andrew Fahie, who is now facing charges in Miami related to cocaine conspiracy and money laundering.
The Auditor General’s Office conducted the audit in accordance with recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry, outlined in an over 900-page report that followed a 15-month probe into widespread fraud and corruption in British Virgin Islands leadership. The report was mandated by Rankin’s predecessor, Gov. Augustus Jaspert in Jan 2021.
“I have forwarded the report on the contracts with Claude Skelton Cline to the Attorney General’s Office for the Attorney General to assess whether the government should pursue recovery of funds spent on the contracts and I have also asked the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Police to assess if any offenses were committed,” Rankin said. “I have similarly forwarded the EZ Shipping Report to the Attorney General’s Office for assessment of whether the government should pursue recovery of any amounts paid to EZ Shipping and I have asked the DPP and the Police to assess whether any offences were committed with respect to the engagement of the marine platforms.”
According to Rankin, the contract with EZ Shipping called for three radar barges, and the purpose of that audit was to provide independent information and advice on whether “efficiency, economy and effectiveness” were achieved from the award and payment of contracts engaged by the government for border security during COVID.
The auditor general, he said, found that although the pandemic put the BVI government under considerable pressure to protect the territory’s borders, there was “no evidence” presented to support statements regarding the effectiveness of the barges.
“The unsolicited proposal was rejected by the Commissioner of Police who advised that the government was achieving the same results offered in the proposal, virtually free of cost,” Rankin said. “Indeed, the data examined by the Auditor General showed an increase in activity after the barges were launched, compared to a sharp decline during the period that HMS Medway was patrolling the territorial waters.”
He added that “the Auditor General also notes that during the period the barges were in use the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force conducted two major drug busts that were not detected by the barges.”
He referred to the November 2020, seizure of 2,353 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of $250 million—the largest bust in the territory’s history. Police officer Darren Davis, 41, a veteran of the force for 20 years, and his brother Liston Davis, 40 were charged in the bust. Updates on the case were not immediately available Monday night.
In his Friday statement, Rankin said the three associated contracts with EZ Shipping, was $2.1 million. The audit revealed that payments of $700,000 were “unearned” and “covered two months when the barges were not used.”
“Indeed, the Auditor General requested, but has not received any evidence that the platforms were used in the relevant period,” Rankin said. “The Commissioner of Customs, Wade Smith, in correspondence to then acting Financial Secretary, Jeremiah Frett, asserted that the barges were used from ‘September 2020 to January 2021.’ In the same correspondence, Smith refused to sign the certificate on the payment voucher to confirm that the barges had been used during the period 23 December to 22 January.”
Smith, who was placed on administrative leave mid-August, sued the government in November, seeking a judicial review for why he was placed on administrative leave without explanation. No decision has been made and he has yet to return to work.
“In short, these payments were authorized by the National Security Council and Cabinet on the basis of incorrect information provided by the former Premier,” Rankin said.
Fahie was arrested April 28, 2022, along with BVI Ports Authority Manager Oleanvine Maynard. Her 31-year-old son, Kadeem Maynard, also was arrested — in the U.S. Virgin Islands — and charged in the conspiracy. The court cases are pending in Miami, but while Fahie is out on bond, the Maynards remained jailed.
In his statement Friday, Rankin said the audit of Claude Skelton Cline revealed in excess of $350,000 in payments were made between March 2019 and September 2021 to Skelton Cline, doing business as Grace Consulting and Grace Center. The initial contract stipulated a term of six months with payment of $16,330 a month — wages higher than that of Cabinet ministers or the premier.
“The consultant was engaged on two additional contracts by way of tender waivers that were not based on exceptional or emergency circumstances and the consultant did not have a valid trade license at the time the third contract was issued,” Rankin said. “The Auditor General’s Report found ‘a number of focus areas which were mentioned but not developed or advanced by the consultancy.’”
The governor added other contracts were issued to Skelton Cline for identifying, developing and delivering a portfolio of initiatives that would generate revenue for the government. The contracts were for $12,000 and $9,000 a month, respectively.
“The Audit Report concludes that the review of the documents, information and contracts suggest that the primary purpose of the consultancy was not to add value to the government, but rather to provide employment to the consultant, and the records do not show any demonstrated effort by the consultant to actually satisfy the deliverables stipulated in the contracts,” Rankin said. “The report also found that there was no regard for good governance and accountability in the use of public resources.”
According to the governor, the audits showed “failures in good governance” and improper use of public funds.
Rankin noted the assessment aside, the most important point is that lessons are learned from the reports, that the territory implement the recommendations and put the checks and balances in place to ensure that mistakes, missteps or wrongdoing that has occurred is not repeated.
“That is what the reform process following the Commission of Inquiry Report is about, ensuring that public funds are properly used for the benefit of the people of the territory, and not misused,” he said.
The audit reports Rankin discussed Friday are separate from one that he announced had been leaked and circulated online. At the time Rankin called for a probe and threatened lawful action against anyone found further circulating the leaked audit report.