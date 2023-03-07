TORTOLA— British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin said he has forwarded two audit reports on government contracts to the Attorney General’s Office for possible criminal probe and asset recovery.

The audits, conducted by the Auditor General Office, were on government contracts with EZ Shipping relative to the provision of radar barges for $2.1 million and another with Claude Skelton Cline, worth $365,000. Both contracts were executed during the administration led by Andrew Fahie, who is now facing charges in Miami related to cocaine conspiracy and money laundering.