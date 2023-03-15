TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin, in what he described as “deeply concerning” said he has forwarded an audit that delved into the disbursement of $23 million from the Assistance Grants Program to the Attorney General’s Office for possible criminal probe and asset recovery.

In a statement released Friday, Rankin noted that in the past three years, the BVI government awarded a total of $23 million in grants across three ministries and the House of Assembly: The Premier’s Office, which at the time was headed by Andrew Fahie who has since been arrested in Miami on April 28, on cocaine conspiracy and money laundering charges into the United States, accounted for 47% of the total grants disbursed, and 13 members of the House of Assembly awarded 39%.