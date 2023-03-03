TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin has ordered an inquiry into a leaked audit report on Public Assistance Grants that has been widely circulated online, noting that those found culpable could face criminal charges.
Rankin, in a statement released Wednesday, called for anyone sharing the confidential report to cease and desist.
“A document which has now been widely circulated appears to be a copy of the report which was considered by Cabinet and which was a confidential document,” Rankin said in the statement. “Cabinet confidentiality is paramount and I have accordingly ordered the Cabinet Secretary to carry out a leak inquiry in relation to this matter. Should any criminal offense have occurred in relation to the leak that will also be a matter for the Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider and take forward as appropriate.”
According to Rankin, the report contained confidential information about grants made between January 2019 and May 2022, and carried out in accordance with recommendations by the Commission of Inquiry Report, an over 900-page report, following a 15-month probe into widespread fraud and corruption in BVI leadership. The report was mandated by Rankin’s predecessor, Gov. Augustus Jaspert.
Rankin said Wednesday that a copy of the audit, as a result of COI’s Recommendation B12, was received by him and Premier Natalio Wheatley on Dec. 30.
The report, he said, was tabled in Cabinet and is due for discussion in accordance with the provisions of the Audit Act 2003 in the House of Assembly in redacted form, with names of individual grant recipients removed. At that point, the report will become public.
However, none of the names in the leaked copy of the report were redacted.
Rankin noted that since the report has been tabled in the House of Assembly, he’s asking that the leaked document not circulated further given its confidential nature.
In the COI, the House of Assembly Assistance Grants, in particular, were heavily criticized by Sir Gary Hickinbottom who carried out the 15-month probe. The assistance grants were disbursed across three ministries.
Late last year, the House of Assembly grants were stripped from members and transferred to the Social Development Department, as part of the reform recommended in the COI.
Hickenbottom, in his report, noted that the amount of House of Assembly grants had varied over time. It was initially $60,000 per district member, and $75,000 per territorial member. The allocation is now $125,000 per district member, and $150,000 per territorial member with a total allocation of $1.725 million.
In 2019 — an election year — the newly elected administration allocated $2,741,610 for assistance grants, which exceeded the normal initial allotment of $1,725,000 by just over $1 million, according to the report, which was publicly released in April 2022.
The report noted that an additional $100,000 was given to each member, in November 2020, to help with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. That year, according to the report, the BVI Government allocated a total of $6,974,663 to House of Assembly members including $3.9 million in “Coronavirus grants.”