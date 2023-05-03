TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin and Premier Natalio Wheatley have joined a chorus of residents decrying the increase in homicides, the latest occurring in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Long Look.

Rankin, who is also head of the BVI’s National Security Council, said that the group met on Monday following the killing of Kemo Lettsome, 37, of Long Look, who was said to be “gunned down senselessly and defenselessly,” according to a statement from the council.