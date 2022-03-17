The trial of a cruise ship employee charged with rape and hate crimes has been delayed again, after prosecutors said they’ve been struggling to bring witnesses to the territory to testify, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Louie Ison Mangampat, 39, a citizen of the Philippines working aboard the Celebrity Equinox, was initially arrested in September 2019 and charged with aggravated sexual abuse by force.
A grand jury returned a superseding indictment in November under the federal hate crime statute, which charges that Mangampat “willfully caused bodily injury”
Mangampat admitted to having sex with the woman, who is also a citizen of the Phillipines, “but claimed it was consensual,” according to the affidavit filed by an FBI special agent.
The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2019, a day after the ship had left Florida for St. Thomas. A female ship employee reported that Mangampat cornered her in a bathroom, where he assaulted and raped her, according to the FBI affidavit.
Other crew members immediately brought the woman to the ship’s medical unit for a physical examination, and a doctor noted the victim “identifies as a lesbian and had never had sexual intercourse with a male prior to this incident.”
Mangampat has been jailed without bond at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, since his arrest.
His trial, repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was set to begin March 21.
In a hand-written letter to the court dated Feb. 18, Mangampat pleaded for his trial to go forward as “I have been in jail for 2 1/2 years.”
Mangampat said he wanted to face his accuser in court and file a motion of violation of his right to a speedy trial.
“My father died last August 6, 2021. I couldn’t enjoy being with my dad because I was in jail and my mother is old and weak. My wife and my sons are suffering, they need my financial support,” Mangampat wrote.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard Potter said in a motion filed March 1 that prosecutors had lost contact with the ship’s doctor and the head of security, and asked for the trial to be delayed another 60 days.
District Court Judge Robert Molloy held a status conference and made it clear that he wanted the trial to go forward as planned on March 21, with the essential witnesses.
Potter said on March 9 they’d located the security officer who questioned Mangampat in a videotaped interview on the cruise ship, and are arranging for him to travel from Israel to St. Thomas.
Prosecutors also located the Colombian doctor who examined and swabbed the victim on the ship, and provided the rape kit to law enforcement for DNA testing.
But the doctor is currently working as the medical doctor on a cruise ship in France, and her contract runs until July. Potter wrote that she is unwilling to break her contract to leave the ship because over the last two years, she has already “rearranged her personal and professional schedule so she could travel to St. Thomas for this trial, only to find out the trial was continued,” which negatively affected her livelihood.
The doctor offered to be deposed and testify via Zoom.
Molloy scheduled a status conference for Friday afternoon.
He also entered an order denying prosecutors’ emergency motion for witness deposition, but granting their motion to delay the trial.
Molloy rescheduled the trial to begin on July 25, and ordered that beginning on April 15, prosecutors must provide the court with notice of communications with essential witnesses “and whether those witnesses are prepared to attend trial.”