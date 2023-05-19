ST. THOMAS — Ninety-four new graduates of the Raphael O. Wheatley Skill Center walked across the stage of the Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium on Thursday afternoon, ready to take the next steps in their careers.

“We are still being dubbed the best kept secret in our district. I mean look at what is being produced,” said a beaming Mario Francis, Wheatley Skill Center principal, before running down the list of certificates graduates had earned.