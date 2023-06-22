Raphael Rhymer
There will be a celebration of life in loving memory of Raphael Rhymer, who passed away at the age of 88, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga.
Raphael Rhymer was born Feb. 11, 1934, on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and grew up with five brothers. He graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1955. On Oct. 18, 1959, he enlisted in the police academy to pursue his dream of becoming a police officer — to serve and protect.
He was promoted to police corporal on Jan. 22, 1968, and, shortly thereafter, on April 20, 1969, he was promoted to police sergeant. Raphael also served as the Traffic Division supervisor and was a motor vehicle accident investigator. He served and protected the people and communities of the Virgin Islands until his retirement from the Police Department on Oct. 18, 1985, after 26 years of faithful service.
Raphael is survived by his children; Wayne, Wilburn, Bruce, Brian, Wesley Joy, and Rena Rhymer, 16 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Hurley Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.