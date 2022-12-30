Senators concluded the final session of the 34th Legislature in the early hours of Friday morning after voting to approve numerous pieces of legislation, including a bill legalizing recreational cannabis for adult use, an increase in minimum salaries for public employees, and a so-called “Christmas tree” bill adorned with 29 last-minute non-germane amendments.
Senators voted to approve Bill No. 34-0345, proposed by Sens. Janelle Sarauw and Angel Bolques Jr., which legalizes recreational cannabis in the territory, as well as a related Bill No. 34-0344, which provides for expungement of records for marijuana-related crimes.
The bill will now go to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to be signed into law. But Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista told senators at the first half of the legislative session on Dec. 20 that it will take another 18 to 24 months before the government will be able to follow through on the law’s requirements.
Bryan signed the medicinal cannabis bill into law four years ago, but the government has yet to finalize rules and regulations and actually implement that legislation, and medical marijuana patients and providers are still unable to legally grow or access the drug in the territory.
Evangelista also told senators on Dec. 20 that the Cannabis Advisory Board planned to meet before the end of the year to approve the medical cannabis regulations.
That didn’t happen.
Before senators voted to approve the recreational bill, Sarauw reminded Bryan of the executive branch’s responsibility to implement laws.
The recreational cannabis bill “will be on the governor’s desk in no time, and we have done absolutely nothing to move cannabis forward,” Sarauw said.
“Rules and regs haven’t been promulgated, no seed-to-sale system, nothing has moved with this industry. So don’t ask for something and it come, and you don’t move on it. We’ve got to get the ball moving and put your money where your mouth is,” Sarauw said.
Senators also voted to approve Bill No. 34-0388, to increase the minimum salary for employees of the V.I. government and its semi-autonomous agencies and independent instrumentalities. The bill was also amended to include employees of the legislative and judicial branches, and increases minimum salaries to $32,000.
The measure was proposed by Sen. Kurt Vialet, who was not present early Friday morning when the measure was voted on. Sens. Dwayne DeGraff and Milton Potter were also absent from the vote.
The current minimum salary for public employees is $27,040, which was increased from $20,000 via a bill Vialet co-sponsored in 2018, according to a news release from Vialet.
According to Jose George, post auditor of the V.I. Legislature, there are about 971 employees who fall into this category and will cost the government an additional $4.3 million.
While the majority of senators co-sponsored and supported the legislation, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory said the bill gave her serious pause.
While fairly compensating employees is important, “this measure should have been properly vetted,” Frett-Gregory said.
The measure was special-ordered to the floor during the session, but Frett-Gregory said it should have been heard in the Finance Committee, which Vialet chairs, over the summer.
“Those of us that signed on on this measure, I’m asking us to be fiscally responsible. We should not sign measures that impact this community and impact the bottom line of our budget without it being properly vetted. And the sustainability of this measure — and I wish to remind all of us that but for the storms of 2017, and COVID-19, we were struggling with keeping our government employees on the payroll,” Frett-Gregory said.
Frett-Gregory and Sen. Carla Joseph did not vote on the bill, and the other 10 senators present voted to approve the measure.
Senators also voted to approve Bill No. 34-0153, which seeks to establish the Sixth Constitutional Convention and provides a total of $300,000 over fiscal years 2023 and 2024 to carry out the process.
In addition to bills approved prior to press time Thursday night, which were reported in Friday’s edition of The Daily News, senators debated and voted into the early morning hours Friday and ultimately approved the following:
• Bill No. 34-0361, to change the zoning designation of Parcel No. 173-A-66 Estate Anna’s Retreat, No. 1 New Quarter St. Thomas from R-2 (Residential Low Density-One and Two Family) to B-2 (Business-Secondary/Neighborhood).
• Bill No. 34-0080, directing the Office of the Inspector General to investigate the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
• Bill No. 34-0390, approving an agreement for the St. Croix Majorettes Inc. to lease Enrique Romeo Nieves Post as a practice space.
• Bill No. 34-0391, approving the lease agreement between the V.I. government and the Enrique Nieves American Legion Post 102, for Parcel No. 1-C Estate Peter’s Rest Queens Quarter, St. Croix.
• Bill No. 34-0397, an appropriation to Frederiksted Healthcare for homeless services and to the Agriculture Department for drought subsidies.
• Bill No. 34-0396, approving a variance to allow for a transitional housing facility in Anna’s Retreat on St. Thomas.
• Bill No. 34-0349, proposed by Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, a resolution expressing the support of the Legislature of the Virgin Islands for U.S. House Resolution 279, acknowledging that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision in the Insular Cases and the “Territorial Incorporation Doctrine” are contrary to the text and the history of the U.S. Constitution as they rest on racial views and stereotypes from the era of Plessy v. Ferguson that have long been rejected as contrary to the United States’ most basic constitutional and democratic principles, and should be rejected as having no place in United States Constitutional Law.
• Bill No. 34-0350, relating to the composition of and appropriation for the V.I. Youth Commission.
Senators voted to attach 29 non-germane amendments to Bill No. 34-0298.
The main bill itself appropriates $500,000 from the Emergency Services Fund to the Health Department for authorized purposes, but senators hung a number of unrelated items on the measure before voting to approve it as amended. The non-germane amendments are:
• 34-624, proposed by Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., which provides for hazard pay worth 20% of base compensation for all emergency medical workers employed by the Health Department who were transferred to FEMS.
• 34-704, proposed by Francis, which relates to regulation of Vendor’s Plaza.
• 34-713, proposed by Francis, which provides for $24,000 from the General Fund to the Board of Education for the Caroline Felicia Adams Aviation Scholarship
• 34-657, proposed by Sen. Kenneth Gittens, which amends language in Act 34-0010, clarifying that the moratorium on new gas stations does not apply to gas stations proposed on a site of a former station that was permitted or in the permitting process, and is more than two miles from an existing gas station.
• 34-319, 34-320, 34-321, 34-322, 34-460, proposed by Gittens, related to clarifying language in various sections of the election law, Title 18, to reflect that there is now one unified board of elections instead of two district boards and a joint board.
• 34-323, which increases the stipend for election board members by $25 to $100 per day of work performing official duties, and $150 for election days.
• 34-457, which provides voter registration services at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and 34-461, which clarifies that election board members may inspect voter registration records, but may not copy or remove those documents without approval from the board.
• 34-462, which replaces “board of elections” with “elections system of the Virgin Islands” regarding immunity from lawsuits, and 34-482, which amends the law regarding voting procedures for delivery of marked ballots.
• 34-742, proposed by Sen. Marvin Blyden, which waives the fees for permits for billboards and signs for candidates seeking election to public office.
• 34-690, proposed by Sen. Carla Joseph, to appropriate $50,000 from the Personalized License Plate Fund and $15 from the proceeds of the sale for each pair of the 175th Emancipation Anniversary license plates to the Virgin Islands Historical Commemorative Fund.
• 34-737, proposed by Joseph, appropriating $23,000 from the General Fund to the Public Works Department for temporary repairs of four miles of public road running south through parcel 9 of Estate Crown and Hawk on St. Thomas.
• 34-658, proposed by Sen. Javan James Sr., amending Act 8543, which appropriated $250,000 to erect a statute honoring the Fireburn Queens and estate laborers who took part in the “Fireburn” Labor Uprising of 1878. The law was amended to replace “advisory committee” with “175th Emancipation Committee.”
• 34-707, proposed by Sen. Angel Bolques, which amended the law allowing retired workers to return to government service to include the legislative and judicial branches, and allow for 36 months of employment without affecting annuity.
• 34-710, proposed by Sen. Samuel Carrion, requiring the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department to use the $500,000 appropriated in Act 8494 as a grant to the Eddie Ortiz Annual Three Kings Tradition Inc., for development and construction of a steel roof for the basketball court at Estate Profit.
• 34-698, proposed by Carrion, to change the agency designated to receive and expend federal funds under the Land and Water Conservation Act from Sports, Parks and Recreation to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
• 34-711, proposed by Carrion, to appropriate a total of $140,000 for spay and neuter programs territorywide. The total includes $50,000 to the St. Croix Animal Care Center, $50,000 to the St. Thomas Humane Society, $20,000 to the St. John Animal Care Center, and $20,000 to R.E.A.L. Cats.
• 34-670, proposed by Carrion, to require the Department of Planning and Natural Resources to work in conjunction with the Board of Trustees to develop a long-range comprehensive conservation plan and striking the committee now charged with developing the comprehensive conservation plan.
• 34-687, proposed by Sen. Franklin Johnson, which amends the disbursement date for $5 million to Sports, Parks and Recreation to fund the Randall “Doc” James Racetrack on St. Croix from Dec. 30, 2022, to Feb. 15, 2023.
• 34-733, proposed by Francis on behalf of Frett-Gregory, appropriating $50,000 from the General Fund to Sports Parks and Recreation to maintain bathrooms at the scenic overlook at Valdemar Hill Drive on St. Thomas.
• 34-693, to correctly place the appropriation for the GVI Fellows Program under the Office of Management and Budget.
• 34-721, clarifying that $150,000 is appropriated from the General Fund for funeral expenses for former Gov. Roy Schneider
• 34-708, proposed by Sarauw, amending the election law to require that “any government official serving a term on the board of elections under the effective date of this act may serve until the expiration of that term.”
