Senators concluded the final session of the 34th Legislature in the early hours of Friday morning after voting to approve numerous pieces of legislation, including a bill legalizing recreational cannabis for adult use, an increase in minimum salaries for public employees, and a so-called “Christmas tree” bill adorned with 29 last-minute non-germane amendments.

Senators voted to approve Bill No. 34-0345, proposed by Sens. Janelle Sarauw and Angel Bolques Jr., which legalizes recreational cannabis in the territory, as well as a related Bill No. 34-0344, which provides for expungement of records for marijuana-related crimes.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.