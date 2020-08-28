ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man has been charged with grand larceny after someone reported seeing him help remove items from a boat on the Charlotte Amalie waterfront, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Desmond Earl Walwyn, 63, also known as Desmond Mills, was arrested Tuesday night. He was held at the V.I. police station until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday morning because the jail is still under lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and he appeared in court via videoconference.
Walwyn was arrested after police investigated a reported break-in of the “Stress Buster.” The vessel had been legally moored on property owned by the V.I. Port Authority, according to authority spokeswoman Monifa Brathwaite.
The incident occurred on June 12, when a witness on a dinghy in the harbor saw two men on the Stress Buster at around 10:30 p.m., according to an affidavit filed by police. The witness reported seeing one man on the boat’s bow while another was on the dock riding “a red bike with different color and sized wheels.”
The witness told police that even as he tried to scare them off, the men continued removing items from the boat.
The owner had reported a prior break-in to police in March, and a number of items had been stolen in the second incident, including a 32-inch television, fire extinguisher, communication radio, speakers, and “the only set of keys for the vessel,” according to the affidavit. The total value of the stolen property and damage to the vessel was estimated at $5,000.
The case stalled until Tuesday, when the witness who had reported the break-in in June was in the area of Mandela Circle and spotted the man on the same distinctive red bicycle. Police responded and took Walwyn into custody, according to the affidavit.
Assistant Attorney General Brenda Scales said Walwyn was born on Tortola and his criminal history includes multiple arrests between 1976 and 2002 showing “for burglaries, grand larcenies, several arrests for that. But there’s a big gap,” between 2003 and his most recent arrest.
Territorial Public Defender Frederick Johnson said Walwyn has been living in the area of Pueblo on St. Thomas, and has been on island for seven years, working odd jobs.
“Suffice it to say, any monetary bail and any conditions other than a no-contact order will ensure that he’s going to be jailed indefinitely,” Johnson said.
Even if he’s released, “if the court requires us to verify a physical address, this might be a near impossibility,” because Walwyn is homeless, Johnson said.
But he assured the judge that his client would appear in court as required, and won’t flee prosecution, and while the complainant “would allege that he’s a nuisance, but there’s been no evidence he’s a danger.”
Hermon-Percell allowed Walwyn to be released after signing an unsecured $20,000 bond, meaning he does not have to post any cash. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 11.