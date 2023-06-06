Litigation over the 2021 chemical releases at the St. Croix refinery continues today in U.S. District Court, after a judge determined that Limetree Bay Terminals must provide free drinking water to economically vulnerable residents whose cisterns were contaminated by oil droplets.
A second phase hearing is scheduled to begin today, where lawyers for affected residents and the company now responsible for the releases will present testimony to a judge. The hearing is expected to continue for several days and include testimony from independent experts hired to review data on the chemical releases.
U.S. District Court Judge Wilma Lewis will ultimately determine how the company must move forward with water distribution, and what economic and other criteria will be required for residents to access the free water supply.
The four releases occurred between Feb. 4, 2021, and May 12, 2021, and affected residents in neighborhoods around the refinery, including Clifton Hill, Frederiksted, Hannah’s Rest, Mars Hill, Campo Rico, Williams Delight, and several others.
Affected residents filed suit and asked the court to issue a preliminary injunction, which Lewis did on April 28.
Lewis ordered Limetree Bay Terminals to provide water to affected residents who cannot afford to purchase it without trading off other basic necessities, and today’s hearing will determine the scope and structure of the relief, as well as an appropriate bond, according to the plaintiffs’ second phase brief filed on May 20.
The four cases, which were consolidated for the preliminary injunction proceedings, include 44 plaintiffs who claim injuries stemming from the release events.
After former owner Limetree Bay Refining declared bankruptcy, the refinery was sold at auction in December 2021 to Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
While Port Hamilton has declared their intention to restart refinery operations, the facility has remained under a shutdown order by the Environmental Protection Agency since May 2021, and the new owners are in ongoing litigation with the EPA over permit requirements.
While attempting to mediate an agreement in bankruptcy court, the debtors agreed to expand a pre-existing program providing free bottled water to approximately 20,000 affected residents, subject to conditions.
That program ended in September, days after the plaintiffs terminated bankruptcy court mediation, and Lewis said the District Court returned the four civil cases to the active trial docket.
The court held a four-day evidentiary hearing in March and heard testimony from 14 witnesses, including four employees of Limetree Bay Terminals and Refining five expert witnesses, and five residents who reported that their cisterns were contaminated during the first and fourth release events.
Limetree Bay Terminals argued that it is a legally separate entity from Limetree Bay Refining and is not responsible for the releases. But Lewis disagreed, and found that while the companies technically split, they remained under a shared services agreement and were co-permittees on an EPA permit.
While she ordered the company to provide clean potable water to individuals who would otherwise go without basic necessities, those who can afford to purchase water while the case is pending are not likely to suffer irreperable harm and will not be eligible for free water, according to the April 28 ruling.
The refinery is also at the center of a federal consent decree first entered in 2011 between former owner Hovensa and the U.S. government. Attorney Andrew Simpson, who is representing Port Hamilton, filed a memorandum Monday, asking the judge to hold an informal status conference “with a view towards seeking the Court’s assistance in resolving disputes between Port Hamilton and the United States of America that are preventing the case from moving forward.”
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.