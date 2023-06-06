Litigation over the 2021 chemical releases at the St. Croix refinery continues today in U.S. District Court, after a judge determined that Limetree Bay Terminals must provide free drinking water to economically vulnerable residents whose cisterns were contaminated by oil droplets.

A second phase hearing is scheduled to begin today, where lawyers for affected residents and the company now responsible for the releases will present testimony to a judge. The hearing is expected to continue for several days and include testimony from independent experts hired to review data on the chemical releases.

