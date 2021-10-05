St. Croix Energy, a company that has emerged as a bidder for the idled refinery on its namesake island, announced Monday that it would engage SLR International Corp. to perform environmental due diligence and assist in creating a plan to safely operate the facility.
“We are 100% committed — not just to the sustainable, economic growth of St. Croix, but also to the environment and to the Virgin Islands as a whole, since most of the partners live here,” St. Croix Energy said in a prepared statement. While the company declined to name its investors or principals, according to the press release St. Croix Energy is composed of businessmen with deep roots in the Virgin Islands and industry professionals that have decades of experience in the refining, marketing and renewable fuels sectors.
When asked by The Daily News, Ashley Scotland, spokesperson for St. Croix Energy, said that they are “still in the competitive bid process, and are not wanting to release names at this point.”
The deadline for winning bidder to close the sale is now Dec. 3, according to documents in the refinery’s bankruptcy case.
“The St. Croix Energy team firmly believes that we can develop the appropriate strategic partnerships to operate the refinery in an EPA-compliant way, and in a manner that will protect the community and provide employment for many of our neighbors here in the Virgin Islands,” the statement said.
“In our evaluation of SLR we believe that their expertise is an excellent fit to align with our mission, which is to operate the refinery in a manner that is safe and beneficial to our community,” St. Croix Energy said.