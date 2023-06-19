A judge is pushing to proceed with a 2021 lawsuit the U.S. Justice Department filed to ensure St. Croix’s troubled refinery doesn’t continue to pollute surrounding neighborhoods, but the refinery’s new owners have been resisting efforts to move the case forward, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
On Friday, Justice Department Senior Counsel Myles Flint informed the court that “as a result of the lack of responsiveness” from the refinery’s new owners, he intends to file a motion to enforce the requirements of a 2021 bankruptcy court sale order.
The refinery has been idle since the Environmental Protection Agency issued a May 2021 shutdown order, and the Justice Department filed the lawsuit on behalf of the EPA in July 2021.
The original named defendant, Limetree Bay Refining, was the company responsible for the disastrous 2021 restart of the St. Croix refinery, which contaminated drinking water and crops with oil sprays and accidental chemical releases.
The case was stayed after Limetree Bay filed for bankruptcy. Two companies, Jamaica-based West Indies Petroleum and Texas-based Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, were the winning joint bidders in December 2021, but company representatives later said Port Hamilton was the sole owner.
In January, U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson III ruled that both companies must remain named defendants in the environmental enforcement complaint, despite objections by company lawyers.
Two months passed without apparent movement, so on March 22, Henderson ordered the Justice Department to show cause why the case should not be dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Flint filed a response, explaining that Justice Department attorneys began discussions with counsel for West Indies and Port Hamilton shortly after the bankruptcy sale closed.
He attached exhibits, including a Feb. 19, 2022 email from attorney Julie Domike, saying that the refinery’s deed is filed under Port Hamilton.
“Therefore, there is no need for any entity other than Port Hamilton to become a signatory on any document or filing,” she wrote.
Attorney Tom Eagan made that assertion again in a letter on May 16, 2022, and Flint responded on July 27, 2022.
“Your May 16th letter incorrectly frames the United States’ focus,” Flint wrote. “As noted during our conversations on March 22 and April 27, the United States’ focus is not on the post-closing ownership of the assets,” but only on the requirements of the bankruptcy sale order, which requires the purchaser to become a party to the litigation.
There is also a joint stipulation in place, which does not resolve the underlying lawsuit, but mandates the refinery’s owners to abide by certain requirements.
After the court ordered West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton to to be substituted for the original defendant, Limetree Bay, Flint said the Justice Department sent company lawyers a draft amended first stipulation on March 3.
They followed up with another email on March 17, asking the company to provide written comments by March 31.
Port Hamilton responded by the deadline, but West Indies Petroleum “has not provided any comments,” Flint wrote. “If the parties are not able to promptly reach agreement on a First Amended Joint Stipulation, the United States expects to seek a status conference and file a motion to enforce the requirements of the sale order within the next sixty days,” Flint wrote on April 5.
On Friday, Flint filed the informational notice, alerting the court that an enforcement motion is coming soon, and “the United States expects to file the motion to enforce within the next 45 days.”
The refinery remains shut down, and Port Hamilton and EPA attorneys are in another ongoing legal dispute over permit requirements, which is currently under consideration by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The EPA is also overseeing the ongoing removal of dangerous chemicals leftover from the 2021 restart, which Port Hamilton failed to properly manage, leaving the community vulnerable to more chemical leaks and accidental emissions from the refinery.
EPA representatives have said in recent community updates that the removal process is proceeding without incident.