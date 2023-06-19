A judge is pushing to proceed with a 2021 lawsuit the U.S. Justice Department filed to ensure St. Croix’s troubled refinery doesn’t continue to pollute surrounding neighborhoods, but the refinery’s new owners have been resisting efforts to move the case forward, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

On Friday, Justice Department Senior Counsel Myles Flint informed the court that “as a result of the lack of responsiveness” from the refinery’s new owners, he intends to file a motion to enforce the requirements of a 2021 bankruptcy court sale order.

