One of the new owners of the former Limetree Bay refinery, Charles Chambers, said through his spokeswoman Sunday that he will answer questions on its ownership and status during a tour that has not yet been scheduled.
Those questions include, but are not limited to, requests for Chambers’ response to a statement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency relative to missing documents, and a list of investors Chambers promised to lawmakers during last week’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture chaired by Sen. Kenneth Gittens.
At that hearing, Chambers, a principal owner of Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, LLLP, told lawmakers that his company intends to restart the idled facility in less than a year.
When asked for comment on the EPA statement, Teri Helenese, who identified herself as an “independent consultant for communications” and “independent consultant” to Chambers and the Office of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., respectively, responded via email Sunday that “PHRT is organizing a face-to-face refinery tour.”
“The media, senators, and other government officials will be invited. Mr. Chambers will answer all questions at that time,” she wrote. “The date and time of the tour is being actively negotiated among PHRT now.”
At his appearance before the Senate on Thursday, Chambers said he would provide lawmakers with a list of the other individuals and companies with interest in Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, but it remains unclear who is behind the newly created special purpose vehicle.
Chambers, who is also the director and chief executive officer of Jamaican energy company West Indies Petroleum, explained at the hearing that he and others formed Port Hamilton to take title of the St. Croix refinery after West Indies Petroleum was declared the winner of a December bankruptcy auction.
Several senators at last week’s informational hearing asked Chambers to identify his fellow investors — preferably by the end of that hearing.
“The list that we asked for, were you able to get it?” Gittens asked Chambers prior to the hearing’s adjournment.
Chambers said he doesn’t have the list available “but I will provide it.”
Gittens, reached on Friday as well as on Sunday, told The Daily News both times that Chambers had yet to provide the list.
Instead, Chamber’s company issued a statement through Helenese, on Friday.
When reached with additional questions, however, Chambers was said to be flying out of St. Croix and would do so upon landing. He did not.
The Daily News has been requesting information about the company’s ownership for several weeks, and in a July 12 email, Chambers noted that “Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation (PHRT) is owned by a group of Caribbean and United States based investors and was formed to purchase the refinery on St. Croix.”
“Three founding owners of West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL), including myself, are among the main stakeholders in PHRT,” he said.
At Thursday’s hearing, Chambers elaborated on that statement, identifying the two other founding owners of West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton as Gordon Shirley and Tarik Felix.
He said at the time that he is “part of a company that owns the largest share of Port Hamilton,” at 42%, and the remaining 58% is broken up between other companies and investors.
He also identified another key investor by name — David Roberts, CEO of the Louisiana-based industrial construction firm Excel, which has previously done work at the refinery.
In response to questioning by Sen. Kurt Vialet as to whether the company had any Virgin Islanders in the investment group, Chambers said it does not. He added that while Excel operates in the Virgin Islands, “that doesn’t make them a local.”
Chambers also told senators that he couldn’t recall the full list of companies and individuals with ownership interest in the refinery.
“It’s hard for me to believe we’re having a conversation here absent knowing who owns the refinery and who’s the ownership group,” Vialet said. “You must know quite a few members of the SPV, etc. And I don’t know why there’s a reluctance.”
Gittens asked Chambers what his relationship is with Excel to which he responded “the principal of Excel, Mr. David Roberts, is also a principal of Port Hamilton, sir.”
The Daily News was unable to reach Roberts for comment through Excel.
Helenese issued a press release on behalf of Chambers Friday, saying that “Port Hamilton was given just two days’ notice for the hearing, but out of respect for the 34th Legislature of the U.S. Virgin Islands and the people of St. Croix, chief principal, Charles Chambers felt it was important to attend the hearing.”
Gittens, on Sunday, responded by issuing his own press release.
“Charles Chambers is listed as CEO of West Indies Petroleum and WIP was invited two weeks prior to the hearing,” Gittens wrote. “Additional invitations were sent out to Port Hamilton and others as more information became available.”
Gittens said “To date, none of the additional information requested at the hearing has been provided, to include who actually owns Port Hamilton Refining & Transportation,” and that he looks forward to touring the refinery.
Chambers is quoted in Friday’s statement from Port Hamilton as noting, “I welcome the questions from this august body of leaders who look like me. The people of St. Croix have been knocked down time and again. I am empathetic to every concern and want to build and grow trust on St. Croix and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
Further, after reiterating the history of the refinery’s bankruptcy auction, the statement noted “Chambers informed the committee that PHRT is on target to restart operations at the refinery by the second quarter of 2023 and committed that phase one hiring which will start in September 2022, will employ 170 full-time employees from the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
“Chambers also invited senators to get a face-to-face view of the refinery and to meet the 42 employees currently employed at the refinery. He reiterated Port Hamilton’s commitment to the safe and environmentally sound restarting of the refinery at 180-thousand barrels per day, ensured high paying jobs and workforce development and training, and agreed to provide additional information requested by the committee in an effort to keep the committee updated as to the progress of the refinery restart,” the release stated.
During Thursday’s hearing, refinery manager Fermin Rodriguez said the company is in the process of assessing the value of equipment currently at the refinery, which is estimated to be worth around $110 million.
At last week’s hearing, Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., sought to put to rest reports that the company might sell off pieces of the refinery equipment.
He told Chambers that given that West Indies and Port Hamilton won the bankruptcy auction with a $62 million bid, “if you were to just cut it up and scrap it, you’re still ahead of the game.”
Chambers assured senators that investors intend to restart operations, and Rodriguez noted they intend to do so in a much simpler “topping” configuration, which will be less risky than the refinery operation that led to flaring in 2021 that sprayed oil and chemicals over home on St. Croix.
“I don’t want to experience what I’ve experienced many nights, can’t sleep in my house,” said Sen. Franklin Johnson, who lives downwind of the refinery. “It wasn’t easy those days.”
Chambers also has not responded to questions from The Daily News about a six-page promotional document by Jeffries Financial Group Inc., which says Port Hamilton is seeking investors to finance $175 million to $200 million in debt or equity to fund the restart in “topping” configuration.
The scaled-down configuration “involves minimal operational, regulatory, and capital risk,” according to the document, which is dated July 2022 and identifies Chambers and Roberts both as “Co-Chief Executive Officer.”
“Once funding is secured, it will take Port Hamilton 9-12 months to restart operations,” according to the document, and in topping configuration, “only the crude unit, straight run fractionates and associated treating (caustic, merox) units will restart.”
The refinery’s previous owners had attempted a restart “in a complex configuration on an accelerated timeline with new personnel which ultimately resulted in the environmental issues that shut down the Refinery,” and the document says topping configuration “provides for the quickest possible restart and much clearer EPA path with a reasonable additional investment required,” and “ability to restart under existing EPA permits.”
Shortly after Thursday’s meeting, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a statement that Port Hamilton “has not yet provided a response to EPA’s letter asking for additional information regarding past and future changes to processes and emission units at the refinery.”
“The company has also not yet taken certain other necessary preparatory actions and provided several other deliverables to EPA that are needed before restart could occur,” the EPA statement noted. “As EPA obtains additional information enabling it to reach a final decision on the need for a Prevention of Significant Deterioration permit and other specific information from the company, we will remain committed to ensuring that any potential restart of this facility would occur safely, protect public health and operate in accordance with environmental laws.”
Helenese, when asked for comment from Chambers on the EPA statement, forwarded the email about the planned, but undated tour, noting Chambers will answer questions in due time.