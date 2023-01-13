A federal judge has ruled that the former Limetree Bay refinery’s new owners, West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining, must remain named defendants in an environmental enforcement complaint filed by the U.S. Justice Department, despite objections by lawyers for the companies.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson III filed the order Thursday, denying a motion that argued the refinery’s new owners shouldn’t have been substituted as defendants in the case.
The original named defendant, Limetree Bay Refining, was the company responsible for the disastrous 2021 restart of the St. Croix refinery.
The restart prompted the Environmental Protection Agency to issue an emergency shutdown order only a few months later on May 14, 2021, requiring Limetree to cease refinery operations after the repeated flares and oil sprays contaminated drinking water and crops.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint on behalf of the EPA in July 2021, saying that Limetree Bay refinery officials publicly minimized serious accidents and chemical releases that endangered St. Croix residents’ health as early as December, two months before the refinery officially restarted operations.
“Between December 2020 and May 2021 there were at least six significant air emissions events from the St. Croix refinery,” according to a memorandum filed by Myles Flint, senior counsel for the Justice Department’s Division of Environmental Enforcement.
Simultaneous with the complaint, the federal government filed a joint stipulation with the defendants.
“The Joint Stipulation does not resolve the United States’ causes of action against the Defendants. Instead, the Joint Stipulation ensures that the Defendants will meet the requirements” of the May 2021 administrative order, “and notify the United States and the Court in advance of any restart of the Refinery,” according to Flint.
Limetree Bay Refining filed for bankruptcy, and West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining were declared joint winners of a sale auction in December 2021, with West Indies Petroleum CEO Charles Chambers testifying at a court hearing that West Indies was providing about 70% of the purchase price.
On Nov. 15, 2022, Flint filed a motion to substitute Limetree Bay Refining with West Indies and Port Hamilton as defendants in the case.
The sale order requires the purchaser to become a party to the joint stipulation, and Limetree Bay Refining “no longer exists,” according to the motion.
Effective June 10, 2022, Limetree Bay Refining was reorganized as the “Transition Refinery Entity, LLC” with 100% of the membership interest going to the Purchaser, and the only purpose of the transition entity is “the ownership of the permits necessary for the operation of the Refinery previously owned by the Debtors and sold to the Purchaser,” according to the motion, which requests that the entity be included in the substitution.
All proceedings in the case had been stayed since the complaint was filed in July 2021, and substitution of the refinery’s buyers is necessary “to protect this Court’s oversight of the Joint Stipulation,” which sets out certain requirements for the refinery’s owners, but “does not resolve the United States’ causes of action against the Defendants,” Flint wrote.
The court granted the substitution motion on Nov. 17, 2022, and attorney Andrew Simpson, who is representing West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining, filed a motion for reconsideration of that order on Dec. 1.
Simpson argued that the sale order included “numerous non-assumption of liability provisions” and the court should not have substituted the new owners, but instead joined them only as parties to the joint stipulation.
In the order issued Thursday, Henderson said that makes no sense.
The companies were required to become parties to the joint stipulation when they purchased the refinery from Limetree Bay, so “It follows that, in order to become parties to and bound by the Joint Stipulation, WIPL and PHRT had to become parties to this case. The Bankruptcy Court documents contain no caveat that premised their becoming parties to the Joint Stipulation on the amount of liability they assumed,” Henderson wrote.
Henderson also agreed with Flint that other provisions in the Bankruptcy Court documents “serve to bind them to the environmental strictures that are at issue in this case.”
Simpson argued that West Indies and Port Hamilton “were required to become parties only to the Joint Stipulation, not to become defendants in this action, and in fact the sale order prohibits them (as purchaser) from being placed in the position of defendant prior to Closing,” Henderson noted.
“The Court will not consider this argument, raised for the first time in a reply brief,” he wrote. “In any event, they do not explain how they could be parties to the Joint Stipulation without being subject to the jurisdiction of the Court that would enforce the terms of the Joint Stipulation.”
While Chambers told senators in July 2022, that investors anticipated restarting operations within months, the troubled refinery is expected to remain idle for at least two to three years, after the EPA announced in November that the refinery may not resume operations without first obtaining a new comprehensive Clean Air Act permit, known as a Prevention of Significant Deterioration or PSD permit.
The timeline for any potential restart by the refinery’s new owners, “significantly depends on the cooperation and the submittal of information from the company,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said at the time.