A federal judge has ruled that the former Limetree Bay refinery’s new owners, West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining, must remain named defendants in an environmental enforcement complaint filed by the U.S. Justice Department, despite objections by lawyers for the companies.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson III filed the order Thursday, denying a motion that argued the refinery’s new owners shouldn’t have been substituted as defendants in the case.

