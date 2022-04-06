Visual artist Janet Cook-Rutnik, who’s known for her prolific works across various mediums, has taken a step outside her comfort zone for her latest presentation.
Reflections, a film that’s part of a larger project called Foundations, is a documentary featuring interviews with three ancestral Virgin Islanders who share their memories of St. John in the pivotal early and mid-20th century.
Though Cook-Rutnik has produced several video works of art previously, the documentary style is a new genre for the artist.
“I do more abstract instinctive freewheeling multimedia,” said Cook-Rutnik. “When I did these interviews, I ended up with eight hours of footage that over two years I’ve boiled down to 18 and a half minutes. It was a whole new thing for me.”
The documentary subjects are Oscar James, Kenneth Marsh, and Gloria Samuel. Reflections allows the subjects’ nostalgic, sometimes humorous, and often powerful stories and thoughts to take center stage.
Cook-Rutnik debuted her documentary on Monday at a St. John Historical Society meeting at the Bethany Moravian Church, where a standing room-only crowd watched the film with a hushed reverence.
At the event, the artist displayed three rocks, each featuring a photo transfer of one of the documentary’s subjects, representing the Virgin Islanders’ role as foundations of the local society.
Cook-Rutnik, who’s lived on St. John for more than 50 years, said the idea for Reflections started at Maho Bay.
“I’d be swimming at Maho Bay and Kenneth Marsh and other family members would come, and we’d all talk about the family history and their wonderful stories, which are fascinating,” she said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to try to get this recorded, because this is great.’”
Local artist Bill Stelzer did cinematography for the film, and video artist Sigi Torinus worked with Stelzer and Cook-Rutnik on the film’s editing.
Though the documentary’s initial premise was a simple one, the new genre proved to be an interesting challenge for Cook-Rutnik.
“Doing a documentary was definitely out of my wheelhouse, so this is really one of the most challenging things I ever did,” she said. “I really stretched myself for it. I’m not the biggest people person and the coordination of a documentary is much different than going into your studio by yourself and painting or making a collage. This project is me trying to connect with the community and the people who are here with us.”
The result of the artist’s pushing beyond creative boundaries is a film that paints a vivid picture of a bucolic island life, inspiring near-visceral feelings of nostalgia.
James recalls sailing from Coral Bay to Tortola for doctor and dentist appointments. He said all the carrots, bananas, plantains, tomatoes, and more that he ate were grown on Bordeaux.
James talks about roasting the conch, fish, and whelks that he caught right on the beach, while Marsh remembers swimming in Coral Bay day in and day out.
This picturesque depiction of St. John life is contradicted by the racism James and Samuel said they faced during their respective times in the states.
James, who was stationed in the deep south during his Army training, begins to talk about how he couldn’t get a good meal or use the bathroom before throwing up his hands and saying he doesn’t like to talk about those sorts of things.
The film’s three elders, all in their 80s and 90s, saw the establishment of the Caneel Bay Resort and the Virgin Islands National Park.
Marsh speaks of how employment opportunities at Caneel brought people from Coral Bay, which was then the hub of island life, to Cruz Bay, and many never returned.
“We don’t have unity like we did before,” Marsh remarks in the film.
Cook-Rutnik speaks candidly about her creative process, but hesitates to discuss what she hopes people take away from the film.
“As an artist, the goal is always to present questions, not answers,” said Cook-Rutnik. “My goal is to present materials that cause people to perhaps ask themselves questions they didn’t think of before, or think about things in a way they didn’t before. I am so grateful for these three people for trusting me as they did. They were very, very candid, and I feel very rewarded with the trust and friendship that I was given.”
Cook-Rutnik’s departure from her typical genres has produced a gift in the form of a time capsule. Reflections leaves the viewer wanting more. More stories of a bygone era on an island that’s experienced tremendous change over the course of a single lifetime. More of the simple, self-sufficient, communal camaraderie that once characterized St. John life. More visibility for these important stories and the island’s unique history.
Reflections will be shown a second time on Saturday at Bajo El Sol Gallery in Mongoose Junction. The Foundations exhibition opens at 5 p.m. and the film screening begins at 6 p.m.