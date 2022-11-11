The St. Thomas Reformed Church and the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas are continuing their decadeslong friendship this Thanksgiving.

Some years ago, Rabbi Murray Blackman, Bishop Edward Harper, Father Raymond Abbit and Pastor Ron Lokhorst participated in interfaith ventures. One included a Saturday night local TV program called “My Question is This?” — a call-in program where they would discuss various topics. The program went on for a year. The leaders, wanting to do something in person, started the tradition of a Thanksgiving service.