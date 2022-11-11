The St. Thomas Reformed Church and the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas are continuing their decadeslong friendship this Thanksgiving.
Some years ago, Rabbi Murray Blackman, Bishop Edward Harper, Father Raymond Abbit and Pastor Ron Lokhorst participated in interfaith ventures. One included a Saturday night local TV program called “My Question is This?” — a call-in program where they would discuss various topics. The program went on for a year. The leaders, wanting to do something in person, started the tradition of a Thanksgiving service.
Thursday, Nov. 16, is the 50th anniversary of this shared service. Pastor Jeff Neevel, who has taken part in the service for 13 years, told The Daily News that it’s something both he and the congregation look forward to.
“We alternate every year. One year the service is at our church, the next, it’s at the synagogue. When it’s at our church, we host the service and the Rabbi would give a message. When it’s at their congregation, the pastor of St. Thomas Reformed Church would give the message. That’s the way we’ve been doing it,” Neevel said. “We used to have a full dinner afterward. Of course, with COVID, that stopped and now this year, we’re going to have a reception after the service at our church for refreshments.”
According to Neevel, St. Thomas Reformed Church and the Hebrew Congregation have always had a close relationship. After Hurricane Marilyn in 1995, that friendship only deepened.
“The St. Thomas Reformed Church lost its roof, and they couldn’t worship in the building for quite some time,” Neevel said. “The synagogue opened their doors and allowed us to use their space.”
St. Thomas Reformed Church’s friendship with the St. Thomas Synagogue is one of love, respect and faith.
This year’s service, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, will be at 6 p.m. at the church .
“We’re all human beings created in the image of God,” Neevel said. “If we can’t get together and just give thanks, that’s a problem. We have a shared history and look forward to getting together with our neighbors.”