TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands government, on the heels of three town hall-style meetings on Commission of the Inquiry recommendations, announced that assistance grants responsibilities have been stripped from House of Assembly members. That responsibility will now fall to the Social Development Department as part of reforms underway in the territory. The grants are among 15 activities that have a June 30 completion deadline.
The reform process was among the discussions Wednesday night during the final of three meetings hosted this week by the Government of National Unity at Enid Scatliffe Pre Primary School. While only 20 people attended the meeting, the much larger crowds attending meetings held Monday and Tuesday.
The meetings will continue next week for Virgin Gorda, Anegada, and Jost Van Dyke.
At Wednesday’s town hall, District Representative Kye Rymer said that the framework for moving the House of Assembly grants to the Social Development Department was approved by the Cabinet earlier that day.
Commissioner Gary Hickenbottom in the more than 900-page COI Report, said that assistance grants routinely were allocated initially in the following sums: $60,000 to district members and $75,000 to territorial members.
However, he said, the grants grew to $125,000 per district member and $150,000 per territorial member for a total of $1.725 million.
Hickenbottom was named by Gov. John Rankin’s predecessor, Augustus Jaspert, to look into widespread fraud within the BVI government. He noted that in 2019, an election year, the newly elected government allocated $2,741,610 for assistance grants, which exceeded the normal initial allotment by over $1 million.
In November 2020, an additional $100,000 was given to each member to help with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the report noted that the BVI government allocated a total of $6,974,663 to members including $3.9 million exceptional allocation for “coronavirus grants.”
“The program is largely administered based on the individual will of elected officials,” Hickenbottom noted in his report and concluded that, “the need for accountability and transparency is greatly heightened.”
“In its present state this program is void of an adequate control framework, which leaves the program susceptible to abusive and fraudulent practices, by both applicants and elected officials,” Hickenbottom wrote.
On Wednesday, Health Minister Marlon Penn said that even without the COI report recommending grant management, the unity government would also push for it.
He said it’s more important to have a transparent process of how grants are disseminated, so that persons who really need a grant would be able to get it through a process, rather than relying on the discretion of a House of Assembly member.
“What will happen, is that within the next three months, persons who are typically getting grants from the House of Assembly, those grants will transition to the Social Development Department,” Penn said, adding that there will be a “needs test.”
Each individual, he said, will be assessed to ensure they meet the criteria to get a grant. “Once a needs test is done, those persons will continue to receive a grant under the current regime through the Social Development Department,” Penn said. “We’re not going to disenfranchise anyone until this transition period, but we want to ensure that we have a robust system, a system that is transparent, a system that is dependent on a person’s needs, and ensure that people who really need the assistance, get the assistance they need through the social assistance program.”
Premier’s Office Permanent Secretary Carolyn Stoutt-Igwe who chaired the town hall, said a review of the benefits system will begin Thursday with a completion date of Nov. 30.
“For the most part, some are at an advanced stage and others we’re aiming to meet the deadline,” she said. “Some will involve Cabinet decisions, some House of Assembly, and some involve making decisions. So, we are on target.”