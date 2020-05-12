Two armed men are wanted for holding up a St. Croix restaurant Sunday evening and leaving with the cash register.
V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima said the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at Crucian Wings in Mount Pleasant.
