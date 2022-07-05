ST. THOMAS — Registration is open for the 32nd annual Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament, set for Sunday at Hull Bay Hideaway.
Hosted by the Northside Sportfishing Club, the event has been named one of the “Top Ten Best Ways to Celebrate Bastille Day in the World” by online travel adviser, Hotwire.com, according to a news release.
The tournament includes more than a dozen cash and prize categories, with a grand prize of $3,000.
“We look forward to again hosting the Annual Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament,” tournament co-organizer Catherine Bryan said in a statement. “Eventgoers will notice some changes since we last held the tournament pre-pandemic in 2019. We have gone back to the beginning and the basics. In 1988, the goal was to have a fun family friendly fishing event in Hull Bay. This is what we’ll offer this year. No band, no performances, no kids corner; just fishing fun in Hull Bay.”
She added that “while we do hope to bring these elements back next year, this year is all about celebrating our community coming out of the pandemic.”
“So, get your fishing gear ready, and be sure to make your carpool arrangements. Seriously, we cannot stress enough to park at a family member’s house close by or take the free shuttle running from Sib’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10,” she said.
Parking at Hull Bay Beach is severely limited, and attendees are encouraged to use the free shuttle service from the Sib’s parking lot at the intersection of Routes 33 and 37 in Estate Elizabeth.
Residents can also flag the shuttle down along Hull Bay Road that day and hop on. There will be two shuttles operating simultaneously. Shuttle service starts at 10 a.m. and the last ride departs Hull Bay at 8 p.m.
Entry forms are available starting today at Neptune Fishing Supplies in Red Hook.
Registration continues at the Captain’s Meeting on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hull Bay Hideaway. Final registration takes place on Saturday at Hull Bay Hideaway from noon until 4 p.m.
According to the statement, more than 200 anglers — adults and juniors of all skill levels — as well as more than 60 boats are expected to enter.
Entry fees — $45 for adults and $35 for juniors ages 8 to 17 are low “thanks to the generosity of sponsors,” the release stated.
All registered anglers will receive an official Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament T-shirt, hat, and goodie bag.
“Boat owners take note that Tri Island Energy will have a fuel truck available at Hull Bay Beach on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. so that tournament boats can easily fuel up,” the release stated.
On Sunday lines in the water start at 5:30 a.m. and ends at noon, sharp.
Further, to assure fairness for all, tournament participants are not allowed to leave shore until 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to the release.
Further, conservation-oriented organizers of the Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament “have eliminated the Jack species and increased the minimum length of barracuda to 40-inches in length.”
“From noon until 2 p.m., while the weighmaster and judges go to work, registered anglers can drink free Coors Light and water or juice, depending on age,” the release stated.
An awards ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Hull Bay Hideaway on Sunday.
Prize categories include Largest Kingfish; 2nd Largest Kingfish; 3rd Largest Kingfish; 4th Largest Kingfish; Best Captain; Best Boat; Best Male Angler; Best Female Angler; Best Junior Male Angler; Best Junior Female Angler; Largest Barracuda; Largest Bonito and Largest Mackerel.
First organized by the Northside Sportfishing Club in 1988, the tournament has become one of the highlights of French heritage celebrations on St. Thomas. The event benefits the Joseph Sibilly School, St. Thomas Rescue, Civil Air Patrol, and Nana Baby Children’s Home, as well as provides college scholarships. During the past nearly three decades, the nonprofit Northside Sportfishing Club by way of its annual Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament has donated more than $210,000 to community organizations.
For more information, email nssfcvi@gmail.com or call 340-998-0854, and follow Northside Sportfishing Club on Facebook and Instagram.