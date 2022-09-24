Virgin Islanders will join millions across the nation this Sunday in observance of National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
Now in its 15th year, the day was designated by the U.S. Congress to recognize the impact of homicides on surviving loved ones and communities.
On St. Croix, the Women’s Coalition will host “Healing and Speaking Our Pain: Remembering Our Loved Ones.” Agency officials will gather with loved ones and advocates of murder victims beginning at 4 p.m. at its office at 7 East Street, Christiansted.
According to spokesperson Debra Benjamin, activities include an open mic “Speak Out” moderated by Charlene Springer, in an effort to give surviving loved ones the opportunity to express their feelings. The Wall of Remembrance, a visual presentation of the nearly 1,000 names of murder victims on St. Croix since 1974, will be shown during the traditional “Moment of Silence.” Plans call for the St. Croix Remembrance Quilt, created and presented to the organization last year, to be on display.
Clema Lewis, Women’s Coalition executive director, said “violence and killings do not have boundaries, and very often cross family lines and geographical locations and touch more people than is realized.”
Lewis said that based on recent statistics, there were 29 people killed this year alone — with 21 of the killings taking place on St. Croix and 8 on St. Thomas. She said that ending violence is an important aspect of Remembrance Day and a focus of the Coalition’s response to the issue.
“We must continue to prioritize support for the surviving loved ones of homicide victims, healing and transformative justice on local and global levels, in ways that we need and that resonate with us,” she said.
On St. Thomas, The Family Resource Center will join forces with the Department of Justice to host the annual event in that district. Anya Stuart, the center’s director, said a remembrance ceremony will be held beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday at the new waterfront promenade in honor of family and friends the victims have left behind. The event will include speeches and the casting of flowers into the harbor.
“We have not been able to do a really nice event over the last few years because of the pandemic, but we have to always remember the victims and the people they leave behind,” she said. “We stand with our sister agencies and are all trying to do what we can in our communities to show just how these murders affect each of us.”
Sheelene Gumbs, crisis counselor at the Women’s Coalition, said it is time residents take ownership of problems plaguing the community and to find solutions to make neighborhoods safer.
Participants of Sunday’s ceremonies are asked to wear black or red or any combination of the two colors.
“The black and the red colors represents the darkness and the bloodshed associated with murders,” Gumbs said. “We’re sending a message that we are present, we see what is going on and we want to make a difference and make a change.”