Tim Duncan is the first to admit that he’s not one to reminisce on the past.
But with his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coming today in Uncasville, Conn., Duncan said that he’s had to think a lot about the people and events that have brought the St. Croix native to this point in his life.
“A moment like this has forced me to reflect on everything, from Day 1,” Duncan said during Friday’s press conference for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. “I’m not much of a reminiscer, someone who kinda goes back and thinks about everything, stuff that’s happening and going on.
“But having to prepare for this, and being forced to kinda go back and relive every step of the way … yeah, I would have hoped [Duncan’s father, William Duncan, who passed away in 2002] would be proud. I think the one thing he wanted from me is to be the same kind of person I was when I left the island. I think I’m that.”
Duncan — who turned 45 last month — will be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame along with two of his fellow NBA All-Stars, the late Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett. Labeled the “Big Three,” Duncan, Bryant and Garnett combined for 11 NBA championships (Bryant and Duncan have five rings each) and 48 NBA All-Star nominations, plus plenty more awards and honors.
“You can go through the list of NBA greats, and I couldn’t have picked two better players — not just that, but two better people — to go into the Hall with,” Garnett said of Duncan and Bryant. “Both of them are class acts and unbelievable players. I’m very privileged, if I’m being honest.”
Duncan will be presented during the induction ceremonies by former San Antonio Spurs teammate David Robinson, himself a Naismith Hall of Fame inductee in 2009.
The duo — who picked up the nickname “Twin Towers” — played together from 1997-2003, winning a pair of NBA titles along the way.
“People always ask me, ‘When you were starting your career, what did David tell you?’ or ‘How did he mentor you?’” Duncan said. “The truth is, he really didn’t mentor me in a way where he took me aside and told me how to do things, or showed me how to do things. He was himself — a great person and a great player. I got to sit there and watch him do it, and learn from being around it. It was an amazing blessing to have that.”
Also part of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 — whose induction was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — are new LSU women’s coach and former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, former Bentley coach Barbara Stevens, four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton and former FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann. Like Bryant, Sutton and Baumann will be enshrined posthumously.
Of all the inductees, Duncan has been thinking about Bryant the most. During their NBA careers, Duncan’s Spurs and Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers were two of the league’s preeminent teams, with legendary battles on the court in both the regular season and playoffs.
“The greatest competition brings the best out of you, and that’s what [Bryant] always did,” said Duncan, his voice breaking slightly. “You always had to be at your best and bring your best, from start to finish, if you were playing against him or any of his teams. That’s what I appreciate about remembering playing against him and being on the court with him.
“[Bryant was] a fierce competitor who was always demanding more of his team and his teammates than was probably possible, but he wanted to win that much. He wanted it that much, and it was an honor to share the court with him.”
From his hopes of becoming an Olympic swimmer — dashed when St. Croix’s only competition-size pool was destroyed during Hurricane Hugo — Duncan turned to basketball and became so much more: NBA superstar, businessman and philanthropist who poured millions of dollars worth of relief supplies into the islands after hurricanes Irma and Maria.
“I’m the product of so many,” Duncan said. “My islands, my mother [Ione Duncan, who died of cancer in 1990] and my father, my sisters [Cheryl and Tricia] and friends — everyone has had a hand along the way there in getting me here.
“Without saying my entire speech that I have to give, I’m just a product of a lot of different things.”
And Duncan wants to be known for one more thing.
“All along, I hope I’ve been an inspiration to the people of the Virgin Islands, [and] to kids all around,” Duncan said. “It doesn’t really matter where you start, [with] a little bit of hard work and a little bit of luck, this is where you could end up.”