Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed an agreement Thursday with the Renaissance Group, which donated 2½ acres of land to be used by the Caribbean Drag Racing Association.
The current drag strip has gone unused since the storms of 2017 after facilities and the strip itself were sustained heavy damage.
Drag racing association president Arthur Hector Jr., who was on hand for the signing of the agreement, told The Daily News on Friday that he is optimistic about returning drag racing to the Virgin Islands.
Bryan, in a prepared statement, touted the agreement.
“We are pleased to be able to assist Mr. Hector and his association board members in developing this site and the sport of drag racing and being able to invite cars and drivers from other islands to come to the V.I. to race,” Bryan said.
The agreement for the land comes weeks after Bryan presented the second of two checks to help elevate the sport.
According to the statement, the CDRA received an initial check for $500,000 from the V.I. government to begin the work of building a better, safer track. In October, Bryan provided presented a check for an additional 337,750 in grant funds.
“Governor Bryan has long touted sports as one of the best avenues for community engagement and youth activity and as a niche market for tourism,” according to a Government House news release.
In addition to repairs, Hector said Friday that he is looking to restart the Junior Dragster program that will give children, ages 5-18, the opportunity to learn the sport of drag racing.
Money from the grants, he said, will go toward renovating bathrooms, concessions, the drag strip itself, fencing, barrier walls and a sandpit at the very end of the track. The donated land abuts a 16-acre site currently owned by the V.I. Port Authority and leased by CDRA for a drag strip, according to Hector.
In fact, he said, the drag strip and some of its facilities already occupy the Renaissance Group’s land.
According to the statement, Renaissance Group “is making the donation as part of its EDC benefits responsibilities and has been in the making for several years.”
According to information on the Economic Development Authority’s website, under its Economic Development Commission’s tax incentive program, the basic requirements for eligibility calls for a company to provide employment for at least 10 residents and invest at least $100,000 — exclusive of inventory — in an industry or business that advances the economic well-being of the USVI.
The following are among the benefits a company gets to reap in return:
• 90% reduction in corporate income tax.
• 90% reduction in personal income tax.
• 100% exemption on gross receipts tax.
• 100% exemption on business property tax.
• 100% exemption on excise tax payments.