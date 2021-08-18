Two companies seeking to produce energy received positive reviews from the V.I. Public Services Commission at a special meeting Tuesday.
Deepwater Producers is working to create a waste-to-energy plant on St. Thomas, and VIelectron intends to construct a solar field on St. John, both would supply electricity to the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
The four commissioners present voted unanimously to convey qualified facility designation to the projects — a first, preliminary step in the approval process.
“This discussion is not about the merits of the project; I want to be clear,” and qualified facility status is “a fairly low bar,” said PSC Chairman David Hughes.
The only two factors being considered at this stage are: “do these companies have the financial capability to accomplish what they’re proposing? And, are they essentially run by criminals, or are they good people? And we’ve cleared both those hurdles,” Hughes said.
PSC consultant Larry Gawlik recommended approval, which “doesn’t give them any particular right, other than it gives them the ability to entertain discussions with WAPA toward ultimately developing a power sales agreement and purchase connection agreement,” and there would be “extensive due diligence” at a later stage.
Hughes said the PSC’s approval indicates to WAPA and Waste Management that “we think this is a valuable conversation from a policy standpoint, and we expect them to entertain it.”
Both project submissions “were done very well” and “they both have places where they can fit within the WAPA IRP,” or Integrated Resource Plan, Gawlik said.
The plan, which was prepared by engineering consultant Black & Veatch in 2019, aims to identify ways to diversify WAPA’s energy sources to “achieve a safe, adequate, and reliable supply of power at the lowest reasonable cost and in an environmentally acceptable manner,” according to a report on the plan.
Company representatives gave brief presentations outlining the scope of their projects.
Ray Deyoe, senior vice president of development at Deepwater Producers, said they’re looking at a parcel adjacent to the St. Thomas landfill to locate a facility for converting residential trash, construction and vegetative debris, and other waste into electricity. The company is projecting that 300 to 350 tons of waste per day “that would otherwise be going to the landfill, would instead be directed to a waste-to-energy project,” generating about 13 net megawatts of electricity, he said.
“This would be base load, green power available for use on the island,” Deyoe said.
“Right now, we have a site located next to the existing landfill, there’s about a 17-acre tract available that’s zoned for industrial use, and we’re in negotiations to put the project on that piece of property, should it be successful in going forward,” Deyoe said.
Christian Loranger, manager and owner of VIelectron, is a Massachusetts property developer who said he wants to create solar farms territorywide, starting with St. John.
“My intent is to build generation as quickly as I can, and try and bring the price of power down as quickly as we can to try and bring people back into the grid,” Loranger said.
He’s considering purchasing a 15-acre tract near Gifft Hill and another 35-acre tract “closer to the Great Cruz Bay area.”
The plan is to install solar panels on racks designed to withstand 200-mph winds, that will last for 50 years, with the intent “to turn the projects over to the Virgin Islands at the end of 25 years,” Loranger said. The panels would still have 75% output from years 25 through 40, so when they’re handed over “free and clear to the Virgin Islands,” the arrays would still have a useful life.
The electric load on St. John is around 6.5 megawatts, and Loranger said he’s proposing building a grid capable of producing 7.5 megawatts, with the potential for future battery storage systems.
Loranger said he’ll be seeking input from all stakeholders and “if it’s something that the people don’t want, then I will absolutely walk away from it.”
The company is looking to create solar arrays on St. Thomas and St. Croix capable of producing about 45 megawatts each, so “pretty much the whole load,” noted Commissioner Andrew Rutnik. “Your proposal, basically, is to replace WAPA generation with solar and either you or WAPA has batteries with some backup generation, I presume. That’s a major project.”
Hughes cautioned that while the project could theoretically create 95 megawatts of solar power, “the sun only shines on the panels six to eight hours a day,” so “this is not a complete replacement for WAPA generation,” and other energy sources would still be required.
“It’s a fascinating project and it’s a significant project, and I welcome you to our island and I hope you have a positive experience here,” Hughes said.
“This is actually a pretty exciting project,” Gawlik said. “I think we all realize that solar has really underperformed in the islands. Now, I don’t know what the reasons are behind that — whether it is perhaps the utility doesn’t have the wherewithal, or whatever, but there’s tremendous opportunity for solar on the islands.”