Congress has extended a moratorium on rent collection for another month, but Government House did not respond to questions about whether Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. was considering such action — or if he might extend such a moratorium further.
The eviction ban implemented by the Centers for Disease Control had been set to expire on Thursday, and Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. issued a public call for Bryan to extend that through Feb. 6, which is the end of the current State of Emergency.
COVID-19 has devastated the Virgin Islands economy, leaving many out of work for much of the pandemic, since the first emergency declaration in March.
That has been repeatedly extended as officials grapple with how to best manage reopening amid a spike in positive coronavirus cases nationwide, and many have worried about whether they’ll be able to pay rent and stay in their homes.
“I believe it is important for local government to take its own steps to reassure Virgin Islanders during this critical time,” Francis said in a news release. “Our own shortage of emergency housing and other safety nets to support those at risk reinforces the need to implement a local eviction moratorium.”
Government House communications officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment from The Daily News.