ST. THOMAS — Although mask mandates have lifted, people are beginning to return to work, and positive COVID-19 rates are waning after two years spent in a global pandemic, the V.I. Housing Finance Authority only recently disbursed its first Emergency Rental Assistance Program payments to U.S. Virgin Islands families in need.
During a recent Disaster Recovery and Infrastructure Committee hearing, the authority’s Interim Executive Director Dayna Clendinen said 244 applicants have received payment, but another 280 are in processing and another 74 require additional review before payment.
Hindering the expedient distribution of disaster recovery funds is attributed to a handful of things, Clendinen said it is in part internal over-regulation within the authority, the implementation of too many policies, and an over-reliance on technical assistance.
“The ERAP program has been quite slow and not as efficient in terms of technology-wise. So we are hoping to find a vendor that can provide the technology needed to move the project forward,” Clendinen said.
But Sen. Kurt Vialet deapanned: “Is this going to occur sometime before people are thrown out of their home for not paying their rent?”
While no deadline was provided for when a vendor would be used to help facilitate with the technological barriers, Clendinen said in response that the authority is aware that the territory has historically been burdened with high rental costs, “particularly in the St. Thomas-St. John district which spends more than thirty percent of their income on rent.”
This rental cost difference between the two districts is illuminated in the 244 applications that received payment through the program of which 160 were for families in the St. Thomas-St. John District and 84 for families in the St. Croix District.
“St. Thomas-St. John also has a higher percentage of renters, persons employed in the hospitality and service industry, and the cost of rental units is higher,” Clendinen said. “These issues have been compounded by rapidly rising rent since the hurricanes and is now being coupled with the impact that COVID-19 has had on employment. In addition, the high cost of electricity is another factor that contributes to an applicant’s inability to remain current on bills. While ERAP does provide utility assistance, only households who have been impacted by COVID-19 due to loss of income are eligible.”
But it’s not just renters dealing with the anxiety of unpaid rent, it’s landlords too. Payments are primarily issued to landlords, not the renter, but Sen. Carla Joseph said, “I have received complaints from landlords indicating they are awaiting their checks.”
Joseph said landlords have indicated they are being told by their renters that applications are not processed quickly and to wait for payment.
However, not all applicants who apply and wait the lengthy process are ensured the program’s aid. Clendinen said 42 applicants have been denied for ineligibility and 141 withdrew from the program.
Sen. Marvin Blyden questioned why an applicant would choose to withdraw their application when “it is assistance in your time of need,” and “were they frustrated with the long processing time.”
While this may have been a possibility, the authority’s Director of Programs Ann Hanley said most people did not want to go through the full application process or could not provide the needed information.
Though the stalled program has issued some payments, Clendinen said the priority at the moment is to get the additional 280 applications processed, “get these payments paid, and of course as we see the success of those payments ramping up we’ll do more and more advertising so we have more people coming.”