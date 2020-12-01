It’s surreal to think that the nation’s most advanced telescope, one that can capture the clearest and most dazzling images of the universe, is dependent on an observing station on St. Croix. It’s also surreal to think that Hurricane Maria almost crippled it.
Located next to Cramer Park, on East End Road, the facility is part of a nation-spanning network of 10 observing stations called the Very Long Baseline Array or VBLA.
Together, the 10 stations, each with a dish antenna 25 meters in diameter, collect radio waves from cosmic objects, which are then combined electronically to make the system work as a single, giant radio telescope.
The long distance between stations allows for better angular resolution, which, in turn, produces sharper images. With the St. Croix station being the easternmost facility — more than 5,000 miles from the westernmost station in Hawaii — its contribution to the overall resolution is critical.
“Losing it [in the hurricane] wasn’t good,” said Dave Finley, a spokesperson for the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, which oversees the telescope. “Losing an antenna out of the array degrades the quality of the image.”
Indeed, while the St. Croix station avoided any catastrophic damage from Hurricane Maria in 2017, the facility still bore damage to its 240-ton antenna and the building housing its electronic equipment. So much so that the station was out of commission for roughly eight months, with final hurricane-related repairs only ending as recently as September.
During the recovery, the array was forced to rely on its nine other stations, which compromised the telescope’s effectiveness.
“I suspect that we had some observations that really needed the St. Croix station and were probably deferred until repairs were completed.” Finley said.
Toward the end of 2018, the National Science Foundation announced that it was dispersing a $2 million grant to repair the station, courtesy of a federal disaster relief bill. The station began performing preliminary observations again that same year.
With repairs now complete, the station is “back up and running,” according to Finley, much to the relief of a scientific community already reeling from the loss of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. Recently, the National Science Foundation announced plans to decommission the observatory’s 305-meter telescope due to structural damage caused by hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural events. And on Tuesday, the Foundation’s worst fears came to pass when the Puerto Rico telescope catastrophically failed, its antenna falling 400 feet to smash into what was once the world’s largest reflector dish.
So far, no similar fate awaits the VLBA.
“The St. Croix telescope is a robust and reliable component of the Very Long Baseline Array,” Richard Green, director of National Science Foundation’s Division of Astronomical Sciences, said in a statement. “The repairs afforded by the hurricane relief funds will ensure that the facility continues to serve as the key easternmost element of this continent-sized array.”
Dedicated in 1993, the VLBA has made major contributions to astronomical research, ranging from studying galaxies and near-Earth asteroids to the masses, makeup and movement of other cosmic objects.
The VLBA can also be used to determine the locations of its stations, allowing geophysicists to measure the effects of continental drift and climate change, according to the National Radio Astronomy Observatory.
“With astronomy we can explore all of these extreme conditions and learn new things about the universe and basic fundamental physics — that’s the beauty of this telescope. It’s the frontier of science,” Finley said.