TORTOLA — The peak of the hurricane season is upon us and Health Minister Carvin Malone took the opportunity to update British Virgin Islands residents on the state of nine community centers that also double as storm shelters.
The centers were damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017 and to date, five of the centers — West End, Sea Cows Bay, Purcell Estate, Long Trench and Anegada — have been repaired with European Union funding.
Work at the West End Community Center, which was completed earlier this year, according to Malone, included repairs to the electrical and plumbing system, kitchen cabinets and hurricane shutters. The building also received a new concrete roof over the porch and a new restroom on the top floor.
The Valarie O. Thomas Community Center in Sea Cows Bay received repairs and upgrades to the roof, kitchen cabinets, bathrooms, hurricane shutters, electrical and plumbing system. Work was scheduled to be completed by May, but is now set for completion by Aug. 27. Officials cited the pandemic and other factors for delays in getting materials and completing repairs to hurricane shutters.
According to Malone, improvements to the Purcell Community Center include the installation of a perimeter fence for added security, new windows and doors, upgrades to the kitchen cabinets and bathroom facility, as well as repairs to the electrical and plumbing systems.
Proposals from contractors have been received and evaluated, and a final decision on the successful contractor is pending, he said.
The scope of work on the Long Trench Community Center includes improvements to the kitchen cabinets, bathrooms, electrical and plumbing systems, a perimeter fence and site drainage. A request for contractors for the project will soon be issued, Malone said.
The Health minister said that repairs to the East End-Long Look Community Center began at the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season in June.
The scope of work includes the installation of new windows and doors, refurbishing the bathroom, repairing kitchen cabinets, painting and other general repairs.
“Unfortunately, work is not progressing as fast as we would have wanted it to go,” Malone said. “There is a delay in the ordering of the windows, doors and other materials which is beyond our control.”
Bid preparation work is ongoing for the Brewers Bay Community Center and was recently completed for the Cane Garden Bay center , Malone said.
Repairs to complete the Anegada Community Center include installation of windows and hurricane shutters and improvements to the bathrooms, electrical and plumbing system. The perimeter fence, Malone noted, will also receive “some much needed attention.”
However, an estimated start date has not been determined.
Repairs on the North Sound Community Center was completed in 2020, he said.
“While I wish I could be reporting that all our community centers are prepared and ready for use during this hurricane season, I certainly am proud of the achievements we have made so far, because although we are not where we want to be, we certainly are not where we were and we continue to push this forward,” Malone said. “My prayer — and hope — is that we will not be requiring these centers in the coming months on account of any hurricanes,” he said.