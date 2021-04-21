Water and Power Authority contractor, Leumas Engineering, will begin repaving streets and roadways in Frederiksted this week, WAPA said Tuesday in a news release.
Work will continue until all roads have been repaved and water service tie-in connections are completed, the news release said.
The road repaving is the final phase of a water rehabilitation project that began in March 2020 and has led to the installation of about 16,000 feet of new waterlines on the roadways and side streets of Frederiksted, WAPA said. The new water system will bring enhanced service and quality to residents and reduced line loss for the authority. The bulk of the work featured Leumas replacing decades old iron ductile water lines with new PVC piping.
Paving begins on King Street this week, followed in successive weeks by resurfacing work on Queen Street, Prince Street, Hospital Street, New Street, Queen Cross Street, Lagoon Street, Market Street and Hill Street, WAPA said. During the repaving, the contractor will finalize a few remaining service connections from mainlines to customer meter boxes.
WAPA expects the project to be completed by May 31.