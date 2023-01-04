The V.I. Police Department is alerting the community and businesses of the importance of checking all currency that is presented to them.
The Police Department said in a released statement that it recently received reports of counterfeit currency that has been passed on to booth owners in the Festival Village in Frederiksted, St. Croix.
The counterfeit bills being passed on could be circulating in all denominations. A common “red flag” to look out for is the actual “feel” of the bill, police said. It can be easily identifiable depending on the quality of the counterfeit. This alone often alerts employees to the “fake currency.”
Some counterfeit bills have passed the commonly used “marker” test. Oftentimes the counterfeit bills being passed are done so at busy times of the business where an employee may be distracted, according to police.
The department’s Economic Crime Unit is asking booth owners and businesses, as well as the public, to be vigilant in checking any U.S. currency that is presented to them.
If there are any suspicions or concerns, on St. Croix please call (340) 778-2211 and on St. Thomas call (340) 774-2211 or 911.