Litigation over local politicians’ use of Republican Party trademarks is still dragging on, and attorneys for the Republican National Committee are calling for sanctions against two defendants who failed to appear for depositions.

Defendants John Canegata and Robert Max Schanfarber did not appear for virtual depositions at the end of June, despite “months of negotiation to find mutually agreeable deposition dates,” according to a motion for sanctions filed on June 30 by Tyler Green and other attorneys representing the RNC.

