Litigation over local politicians’ use of Republican Party trademarks is still dragging on, and attorneys for the Republican National Committee are calling for sanctions against two defendants who failed to appear for depositions.
Defendants John Canegata and Robert Max Schanfarber did not appear for virtual depositions at the end of June, despite “months of negotiation to find mutually agreeable deposition dates,” according to a motion for sanctions filed on June 30 by Tyler Green and other attorneys representing the RNC.
The failure to appear “was willful and constituted bad conduct,” according to the motion, which requests default judgement in favor of the RNC.
On Friday, Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller scheduled a hearing on the motion for sanctions for July 18.
Canegata has been publicly warring with rival Republicans for years, and the RNC stepped in and sent lawyers to the territory to run a caucus for party leadership positions on March 29, 2022, which resulted in Gordon Ackley being elected chairman of the local party.
Despite the RNC’s decision, Canegata maintained he was still party chairman and Schanfarber was secretary. In May 2022 the RNC filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Canegata, Schanfarber, and their fundraising arm, VIGOP PAC, asking the court to stop the defendants from using GOP trademarks, such as elephant logos and other branding, to solicit donations to their political action committee.
In August 2022, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy entered a preliminary injunction barring Canegata and Schanfarber from using RNC trademarks, and the parties scheduled deposition dates.
When Canegata and Schanfarber didn’t appear, RNC lawyers filed a motion on June 30, asking Molloy to hold the defendants liable for fees and costs associated with hiring court reporters and others preparations for depositions that didn’t take place.
“The RNC is unaware of any substantial justification for Defendants’ failure to appear for the depositions. Mr. Canegata’s and Mr. Schanfarber’s summer vacation does not constitute substantial justification,” according to the motion.
On Thursday, attorney Scot McChain filed a motion on behalf of Canegata and Schanfarber, asking Molloy to compel the RNC to respond to the defendants’ document requests, and for more time to complete the discovery process.
McChain recounted the negotiations over discovery dates, and said Canegata and Schanfarber never confirmed they were available.
He also assured Molloy that Canegata and Schanfarber, “have ceased and desisted from using RNC’s trademarks,” while the litigation is pending.
In another filing Friday, McChain argued that default judgement “is in appropriate here,” and again asked for more time for his clients to be deposed, and for the plaintiffs to respond to document requests.
“This Court should consider this alternative sanction rather than drastically granting a default judgment against Defendants,” McChain wrote.
