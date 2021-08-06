The Public Services Commission has scheduled a special meeting for Aug. 17, where an action group will be given the opportunity to argue for reconsideration of the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s recent rate increase.
The PSC published the meeting agenda Thursday. The last item on the agenda is a request by the V.I. Alliance for Consumer Justice, Inc., for reconsideration on the PSC’s June 19 decision to grant WAPA’s request for a 2.3-cent increase in the fuel surcharge.
PSC members reluctantly — but unanimously — voted to increase the surcharge, known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, rate. The increase has brought the territory’s bringing the total charge for ratepayers up to about 43 cents per kilowatt hour.
Commissioners said the increase is necessary for WAPA to pay its fuel suppliers, and agreed that the increase is supported by data showing fuel rates have risen beyond what was anticipated.
“The last thing I want to do is raise rates on the people of this territory. But I know what the math says,” PSC Chairman David Hughes said at the June 19 meeting.
The current LEAC is 14.94 cents per kilowatt hour, and the increase brings the LEAC to 17.2125 cents. That increase is driven by the actual cost of fuel, which is causing an increase in the cost to generate power, Hughes said at the time.
Hughes did not respond to a recent request for comment from The Daily News.
“It’s an untenable situation the Commission is put in over and over again. And an embarrassing thing for WAPA to have to go to the public and ask for more income when the services, by the public’s measure, are terrible,” Commissioner Andrew Rutnik said at the June 19 meeting.
The agenda for the Aug. 17 special meeting includes an opportunity for the VI Alliance for Consumer Justice to make a presentation, and PSC staff will give a response, followed by an opportunity for commissioners to ask questions, make motions or have further discussion.
Other items on the agenda include financial and operational reports on the St. John ferry companies, a report by Deepwater Producers Inc. for a “Waste-to-Energy proposal,” and an application of VIelectron LLC for designation as a qualified solar facility.
The meeting is scheduled to begin with a closed-door executive session at 9 a.m., followed by a public session starting at 10 a.m.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Public Services Commission’s Facebook page starting at 10 a.m.