ST. THOMAS — A University of the Virgin Islands professor and a University of Kansas researcher have published a survey cataloging freshwater invertebrates lurking in little-known watersheds of the Virgin Islands.
Edwin Cruz-Rivera and Kansas researcher Christopher Rogers published their findings in the Journal of Natural History. It is the first survey of its kind for the Virgin Islands, according to Cruz-Rivera.
He said researchers collected 591 records on St. Thomas, Water Island and Saba Island to ultimately identify 118 species. Of those species, 46% were first records for the islands sampled — with 23.4% of those being new records to the Virgin Islands.
“When you’re talking about a new record, you’re talking not about new species, necessarily, but species that you don’t know the distribution of,” Cruz-Rivera said. “So, you have what’s called a range expansion, the territory in which you think this species occurs, now it’s bigger.”
To find the critters, scientists sampled from guts, ponds, lagoons and even unassuming sites such as “abandoned paint buckets filled with water” in Altona, “vehicle wheel ruts filled with rainwater” in Bolongo and “artificial water gardens” in Tillet Gardens, according to Cruz-Rivera.
“An interesting thing here is that the most abundant species found is this snail here called Melanoides,” he said. “We found it everywhere.”
Melanoides, commonly known as the Rosy Trumpet Snail, is a globally invasive freshwater snail species native to Africa, portions of the Middle East and southern and southeastern Asia, according to the survey.
While not native to the Virgin Islands, the Rosy Trumpet Snail is widespread throughout the American tropics, where in the past it was introduced as an agent of biocontrol to compete with the Ramshorn Snail, which served as an intermediate host of the bilharzia parasite.
Bilharzia, according to the World Health Organization, is an acute and chronic parasitic disease that causes abdominal pain and diarrhea among its symptoms.
“The U.S. Virgin Islands never had a problem with this disease called bilharzia,” Cruz-Rivera said. “The bilharzia parasite does not appear to occur here, because the intermediate snail is very rare. And yet, this Melanoides snail is the most abundant snail here right now.”
The absence of the bilharzia parasite begs the question as to how the Melanoides snail got to the Virgin Islands and the problems it may pose to the ecosystem.
“We don’t have a clue,” Cruz-Rivera said, “we’re the first people to look into this.”
While the origin story of Melanoides snail and its effect on the V.I. ecosystem remain a mystery, Cruz-Rivera and Rogers still referenced the snail as being invasive in their survey.
“We’re using the general term invasive because that’s what it’s been called elsewhere,” Cruz-Rivera said, adding that the general concern being it could outcompete native species.
“When two species need the same thing or similar thing to survive, you have competition. Ones wins and one loses,” he said.
According to Cruz-Rivera, the venture has also led to the discovery of three species previously undiscovered by science, one of which was found in the pond of the Herman E. Moore Golf Course at UVI’s St. Thomas campus.
According to the scientists, “deep knowledge of inland aquatic biodiversity is necessary in establishing baselines to assess watershed health and develop management and conservation plans in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which can then be applied to other Caribbean islands.”
“This catalogue starts the ball rolling.” Rogers said. “It is a necessary preliminary for developing specific metrics needed for measuring water quality in the USVI.”
It’s a simple formula, according to Rogers.
“If we don’t know what critters are present, we can’t know what biological functions the system supports,” he said.