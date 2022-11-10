With the goal of “improving Coral Bay’s economy as fast as we can,” said Coral Bay Community Council President Sharon Coldren, area residents recently brainstormed ideas on how to make the best use of a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant aimed at providing facilities for transient boaters.
The grant, awarded to the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife with CBCC as a sub-recipient, provides “much-needed funding to marinas and other boating facilities for outdoor recreation,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website. “Projects must benefit facilities with features for transient boats (those staying 15 days or less), that are 26 feet or more in length, and are used for recreation.” CBCC’s planning process for the grant is centered on small docks dispersed throughout Coral Harbor’s shoreline.
“These docks will be small, a maximum of 50 to 100 feet,” said Coldren. “Small means fast, and fast means less expensive.”
Coldren said the docks should be paired with services like garbage disposal, ice, showers, and restrooms. Prior to a Nov. 3 public meeting where residents were invited to share their ideas, CBCC met with interested Coral Bay shoreline property owners. CBCC is working to advance the planning process with property owners and lessees as a group in order to expedite the process.
“CBCC’s role in the grant is planning, and we’re about two to three months into the process which is expected to take about a year,” said Coldren. “We want to group together things like environmental studies, dock design studies, and archaeological studies so it will be less expensive and less time-consuming for everyone. If each dock is done at the same time, it will require one set of studies rather than individual contracts for each small site. It’s very much a cooperative project.”
St. John resident Jason Siska, who owns Island Roots Charters, suggested floating docks would be a good option.
“You ought to check out the Low Key Watersports dock,” he said of the 70-by-6-foot floating dock in Cruz Bay. “It seems to function really well for dinghies and mid-size powerboats, and it’s wheelchair accessible.”
Coldren noted that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tends to dislike floating docks because they shade seagrass.
“They like to see grates so sunlight can get through,” she said.
Resident Karen Granitz asked who would be responsible for maintaining the docks, and in the case of floating docks, removing them ahead of a hurricane.
“Who owns the dock, who manages it, who operates it — what comes out of this planning period should be how the docks will be managed and maintained,” said Coldren. “There are federal grants available.”
Rick Garvin, who lives on his boat in Coral Bay and edits the Coral Bay Yacht Club’s Coral Bay Cruising Guide, shared his insight on boater needs in the area.
“No. 1 is ice, 2 is trash, 3 is restaurant access, 4 is groceries, 5 is taxis,” said Garvin. “You go much further than Coral Bay and you’re outside the U.S. People need the basics and access makes an enormous difference. When guests who are paying $25,000 a week to go on a term charter don’t have to wade through sargassum in front of Dolphin Market, it’s a much better way to see Coral Bay.”
Some ideas suggested by residents, like a laundromat or a pump out station, were met with reminders of infrastructure challenges faced by the small town.
“There is no running water in Coral Bay, and everyone who’s run a laundry here has gone bankrupt,” said resident Pam Gaffin. “The sewage treatment plant will not accept sewage coming from a boat anywhere in the Virgin Islands.”
Resident Mathayom Vacharat asked about expansion of emergency services to accommodate an increase in transient boaters.
“The government finally just executed the contract for a comprehensive land and water use plan,” said Kurt G. Marsh, Jr., a member of the St. John CZM Committee and the V.I. Historic Preservation Committee who attended the meeting as a Coral Bay shoreline property owner. “These are conversations we’re having as we map out the territorial master plan.”
Some residents disagreed on whether improving access to the Coral Bay shoreline would help the town’s economy.
“We learned the hard way during the pandemic that a ton of money was made on all those charter boats who abused the hell out of our bays, and not penny was spent on St. John,” said Pam Gaffin, who noted her decadeslong career as a bookkeeper. “The cruise ship situation in St. Thomas — ‘bring the boats, we’re going to get rich’— has turned out to not be a true statement. Somebody needs to be counting the numbers realistically.”
“Had they been able to access the shoreline, hundreds of thousands would have been spent on the island,” countered Siska.
“Cane Garden Bay is lined with wonderful establishments with no government dock,” added Garvin. “It’s a little scary, it’s exposed, and it gets rebuilt every year by the businesses there because they make the money. At Saba Rock, you see tens of millions in investments and they’re turning hundreds of plates a night. Ten moorings with eight guests a night brings 80 diners. If you have the infrastructure, they will come.”
Resident Jasper Daniels, who keeps his boat in Coral Bay, questioned whether more boaters should be attracted to the area when there’s currently little to no enforcement.
“Coral Bay is a really important ecosystem,” said Daniels. “I drive my dinghy slowly through the harbor and see little turtles, sharks, and fish barely getting out of my way. We already see boatloads of transient tourists zipping through the bay at high speed. Before attracting more of them, we need to enforce a no-wake zone. I’ve had someone cut my anchor lines when they ran over it with their prop. We need to have some sort of oversight and enforcement to make sure they’re not damaging this very important ecosystem.”
Marsh noted that issues around regulation and enforcement are also being brought up during territorial master plan discussions.