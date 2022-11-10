With the goal of “improving Coral Bay’s economy as fast as we can,” said Coral Bay Community Council President Sharon Coldren, area residents recently brainstormed ideas on how to make the best use of a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant aimed at providing facilities for transient boaters.

The grant, awarded to the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife with CBCC as a sub-recipient, provides “much-needed funding to marinas and other boating facilities for outdoor recreation,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website. “Projects must benefit facilities with features for transient boats (those staying 15 days or less), that are 26 feet or more in length, and are used for recreation.” CBCC’s planning process for the grant is centered on small docks dispersed throughout Coral Harbor’s shoreline.