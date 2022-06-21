ST. CROIX — Virgin Islanders, in both the public and private sectors, had an extra day off in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, observed officially on Monday in the Virgin Islands.
While many spent their leisure time at beaches or attending family cookouts, others took the historical day in stride.
Paul Octave of St. Croix indicated that he found the day both worthy of celebration and angst when asked about its importance to him.
“It means a lot being who I am — of African descent. The fact that slavery was abolished is a very major change,” he said. “I feel like we should celebrate the fact that it took people so long to realize that in other states it had already happened years before,” he said. “So, I think in the celebrating of it we should just be aware of some things, see the progress, and try our best to continue the progress.”
Juneteenth, which gets its name from combining “June” and “nineteenth” is the day the enslaved people in Texas were told they were finally free. It is also known as Black Independence Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day or Jubilee Day.
A year ago, this month, President Joe Biden signed into law legislation making it a federal holiday. As the holiday fell on Sunday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. issued a proclamation marking Monday as the day of observance, giving all non-essential government workers off.
Juneteenth takes place annually on June 19 and marks the true end of slavery in the United States. The holiday was officially recognized in 48 states and last year while Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making the day a federal holiday, he took note of individuals like Texas native Opal Lee, the 94.
At 89, Lee had walked from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C. to get her movement to make Juneteenth a federal holiday into the spotlight.
Lee, as far back as the 1970s had helped to organize three-day fests in her native Texas in celebration of the true end of slavery. Today, Americans celebrate the important day in history by attending local parades, serving Juneteenth-inspired recipes and reflecting on the true meaning of freedom. In the Virgin Islands it is no different.
Although President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, announcing that those slaved “shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free” it did not immediately apply to certain areas like Texas. It took another two years – June 19, 1865, for the news to go into effect in Texas.
According to historical accounts, when slavery was formally abolished after Congress ratified the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution nearly six months later on Dec. 6, 1865, freed slaves marked June 19 the following year, kicking off the first celebration of Juneteenth.
Octave, 54, was a bit conflicted, noting that while the day is worthy of celebrating “I don’t see how we would celebrate it in the means of celebration when you know the true history of it.”
“It is a liberation as opposed to a celebration. But it’s important to know our history and as a reminder of how we can utilize certain things to move forward and better ourselves for all of humanity — it’s important to me, yes,” he said.
A 47-year-old man, who identified himself only as Lion I, said the holiday essentially was new to him, and not much to celebrate.
“I have never really known about it before, just that it is about the liberation of the slaves,” Lion I said. “But for me, celebrating a day of an ending of slavery is, well, they may all have been physically free but mentally they were not free and that, that still remains.”
On St. Thomas, Winifred Smith and family celebrated with a beach party at Lindbergh Bay Beach.
“This beach is named after a stateside pilot who landed his plane here, soon we will be celebrating the local Emancipation Day when slaves were freed by Denmark so it’s all good — we all have a shared history, and at the end of the day we either learn from it or repeat it,” she said. “The Juneteenth national holiday is a move toward healing. We should all be thankful for that — don’t you think.”
Whether familiar or unfamiliar with the holiday, most agreed it wasn’t a celebration of an ending but an honoring of a new beginning.
“We are blessed to be where we are at,” Abron Ras of St. Croix told The Daily News. “I don’t have too much to say except that the progress we made is from God.”
Juneteenth meanwhile appears to be gaining in popularity.
“I acknowledge the day, and have family who celebrate it and are very liberated in that mentality,” Abron Ras said.