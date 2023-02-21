ST. JOHN — Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington pleaded with St. John residents in a Monday virtual meeting to reconsider their position on the land swap between the V.I. government and the National Park Service for the construction of a public pre-K through 12th grade school. The majority of residents who attended the meeting spoke out against the swap, and instead asked why NPS could not donate the land.

“We all have opinions on what we think should happen, but at the end of the day, what price are we paying when it comes to our children?” said Wells-Hedrington, who expressed concern about rising construction costs and the possibility of losing FEMA funds that have been promised to build the school. “I need the community to understand what you’re saying. We are jeopardizing our ability to build this vision for St. John. God forbid that we don’t, I don’t know when the Virgin Islands government would have the resources to do such a project.