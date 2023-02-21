ST. JOHN — Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington pleaded with St. John residents in a Monday virtual meeting to reconsider their position on the land swap between the V.I. government and the National Park Service for the construction of a public pre-K through 12th grade school. The majority of residents who attended the meeting spoke out against the swap, and instead asked why NPS could not donate the land.
“We all have opinions on what we think should happen, but at the end of the day, what price are we paying when it comes to our children?” said Wells-Hedrington, who expressed concern about rising construction costs and the possibility of losing FEMA funds that have been promised to build the school. “I need the community to understand what you’re saying. We are jeopardizing our ability to build this vision for St. John. God forbid that we don’t, I don’t know when the Virgin Islands government would have the resources to do such a project.
Wells-Hedrington said that she had to endure the daily commute to St. Thomas for high school and “my children had to endure it, and I don’t want my grandchildren to have to endure it. It’s time for us to be serious about where we’re putting our value and our priorities. I want to see our children receive what is overdue to them for decades.”
She added that FEMA has given the department the ability to utilize funding to replace the island’s only public school, Julius E. Sprauve School, which currently offers grades pre-K through 8.
“One of the things FEMA indicated to us as a territory is they’ll try to expedite fixed cost offers they’ve given to us for our site,” Wells-Hedrington said. “When that obligation happens, we have to be able to move on that money. They promised us obligations around April or May, so if Sprauve School is one that ends up being obligated and we agree on a fixed cost offer, those funds come into the territory and we need to move on them immediately.”
Several residents pointed to a bill introduced last year by U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) which transfers part of an undeveloped parcel of land in the Village of Town Hill from Acadia National Park to the Town of Bar Harbor for the development of affordable housing.
“Aren’t our children worth more?” said Myrtle Barry. “I cannot see why, by reason of conscience, the National Park Service cannot give the children of these Virgin Islands the school that they deserve. You have done it for the people of Acadia, you can do it for us. I’m asking this to be done without delay. My God, it’s for our children.”
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, who co-hosted the meeting with At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques, shared that her predecessor, Donna Christensen, initiated a bill that would have required the NPS to give land to the V.I. government for construction of a school. The legislation made its way out of the Congressional Committee of Natural Resources but ultimately was not passed.
“In having discussions with House and Senate leadership about us continuing such a piece of legislation, we were made aware that the National Park Service is not in favor and would not be supportive of that,” Plaskett said. “If that legislation were to move to the Senate, senators in leadership let us know that they would not be in favor of having the land granted to the government of the Virgin Islands.”
Fighting for a land donation could move the construction of a new school back at least a decade, Plaskett added.
The delegate also shared it took “several Congresses” for movement on the effort to have St. Croix designated as a National Heritage area, which became official at the start of 2023. She also shared the struggle she faced to have a plaque installed at the peak of Ram Head to commemorate the 1733 slave rebellion.
“It was a huge fight with the National Park to even get a marker put at Ram Head,” she said.
Despite Plaskett’s assertions, the majority of residents questioned the need for the V.I. government to turn Whistling Cay over to the NPS in exchange for the 11-acre Catherineberg parcel that’s under consideration for the construction of the school.
“The park is a part of the community in which they are located,” said Lucia Francis. “There is a need. I just don’t understand why we have to swap. You have, and we need, and you are in a perfect position to assist the children of St. John.”
One resident urged others to separate their feelings for the National Park from the island’s need for a school.
“This is not the time for the discussion of what the National Park owes the people of St. John,” said James Provost. “We should stick to the discussion about the opportunity we have at the moment to have a new school in an ideal location on an ideal piece of property. I am entirely behind Commissioner Wells-Hedrington in saying, ‘let’s do it now.’”
Wells-Hedrington said she hopes to make the new school a reality by 2025.
Bolques conceded that “Ideally, in a perfect world, I wish we could get the land for free from the National Park.”
“St. John, we have our opportunity,” said the senator at large. “Let’s take it and move forward. Change doesn’t always come the way we like it. We have to be able to make a decision together.”
In response to requests from meeting attendees, the NPS agreed to extend the land swap public comment period, which was set to end yesterday.
VINP Superintendent Nigel Fields said the NPS has extended the deadline to March 15 for individuals to submit their comments via email to russell_webb@nps.gov. Written comments can be dropped off at the VINP visitors center. For more information on the NPS’s land swap process, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/stjohnlandexchange.